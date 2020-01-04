home USA Mesa Verde National Park

Mesa Verde National Park

By Guest Contributor   Posted in USA
Posted on
Photo: Shashank Jain

Mesa Verde National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Montezuma County, Colorado.

It is the largest archaeological preserve in the United States.

Mesa Verde National Park was established in 1906 to preserve and interpret the archeological heritage of the Ancestral Pueblo people who made it their home for more than 700 years, from 600 to 1300 CE. Today, the park protects nearly 5,000 known archeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings. These sites are some of the most notable and best preserved in the United States.

Key Links
nps.gov/meve/index.htm
Facebook

Luminaria
http://www.nps.gov/meve/learn/news/luminaria_2015.htm
http://rangerkaitimay.com/2015/12/09/lighting-candles

Flickr Groups
Mesa Verde National Park

Headlines
http://www.durangoherald.com/article/20150426/LIFESTYLE01/150429787/Time-takes-toll-on-Mesa-Verde%E2%80%99s-Cliff-Palace

Embedded Tweets

Photos
Mesa Verde-Pipe Shrine House spiral

Planeta.com

Colorado

USA

Grand Circle Travel in the USA

Puebloan Peoples

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.