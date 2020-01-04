Mesa Verde National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Montezuma County, Colorado.

It is the largest archaeological preserve in the United States.

Mesa Verde National Park was established in 1906 to preserve and interpret the archeological heritage of the Ancestral Pueblo people who made it their home for more than 700 years, from 600 to 1300 CE. Today, the park protects nearly 5,000 known archeological sites, including 600 cliff dwellings. These sites are some of the most notable and best preserved in the United States.

