Photo: Neil Pyatt, Ceramic Fins

Traditionally the symbols of traditional sol y playa tourism, Mexico’s beaches now boast more ecological hideaways on the Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico and the Carribean. The country has some 400+ beaches, many ranked among the best in the world.

Baja

– Loreto, Los Cabos

Guerrero

– Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Jalisco

– Puerto Vallara

Nayarit

– San Blas

Oaxaca

– La Ventanilla, Puerto Angel, Puerto Escondido, Mazunte, Huatulco

Sinaloa

– Mazatlán

Sonora

– Puerto Penasco

Veracruz

– Veracruz City

Yucatán

– Celestún

Quintana Roo

– Cancún, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel

