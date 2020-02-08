home Mexico Mexico’s Beaches

Traditionally the symbols of traditional sol y playa tourism, Mexico’s beaches now boast more ecological hideaways on the Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico and the Carribean. The country has some 400+ beaches, many ranked among the best in the world.

Baja
– Loreto, Los Cabos

Guerrero
– Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Jalisco
– Puerto Vallara

Nayarit
– San Blas

Oaxaca
– La Ventanilla, Puerto Angel, Puerto Escondido, Mazunte, Huatulco

Sinaloa
– Mazatlán

Sonora
– Puerto Penasco

Veracruz
– Veracruz City

Yucatán
– Celestún

Quintana Roo
– Cancún, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel

