Traditionally the symbols of traditional sol y playa tourism, Mexico’s beaches now boast more ecological hideaways on the Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico and the Carribean. The country has some 400+ beaches, many ranked among the best in the world.
Baja
– Loreto, Los Cabos
Guerrero
– Acapulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo
Jalisco
– Puerto Vallara
Nayarit
– San Blas
Oaxaca
– La Ventanilla, Puerto Angel, Puerto Escondido, Mazunte, Huatulco
Sinaloa
– Mazatlán
Sonora
– Puerto Penasco
Veracruz
– Veracruz City
Yucatán
– Celestún
Quintana Roo
– Cancún, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel
