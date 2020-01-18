Photo: Mexico City Centro

Updating our bibliography of Mexico books

Ron Mader

Mexico: Adventures in Nature, John Muir Publications, 1997

– Shameless plug. I wrote this book. This is a concise review of environmental policy and travel tips. Research lasted from 1994-1997 and cemented a lifetime love of Mexico for the author. Unfortunately, this book is out of print. The good news is that much of the text has been recycled into regional and topical travel guides regularly updated on Planeta.com.

Lane Simonian

Defending the Land of the Jaguar: Natural History of Mexico, University of Texas Press, 1995

– Kudos to author Lane Simonian for producing the definitive English-language account of Mexican environmental history. This book traces the history of conservation and environmentalism in Mexico from the pre-Conquest era to the early 90s. Available in Spanish from the National Institutute of Ecology — La Defensa de la Tierra del Jaguar

Mexico, Lonely Planet

– Fancy a fiesta? Latest edition of this guidebook shows why this is one of the most popular country guides. The book provides detailed information for readers who want to visit destinations beyond the tourism resorts. It includes up-to-date information on Mexico’s national parks and reserves.

Bruce Whipperman

Oaxaca Handbook, Avalon, 2006 (480 pages, $17.95)

– Fourth edition. Bruce is one of our favorite writers. This book is perfect for those planning an extended visit to Oaxaca. Coverage is first-rate and includes great tips for visiting archaeological sites, resorts and mountain communities.

Jeanine Lee Kitchel

Where the Sky is Born: Living in the Land of the Maya, Enchanted Island Press, 2003

– This book leads the reader on an incredible journey to the Yucatan and will delight anyone who knows and loves Mexico.

Pierre Van Den Berghe

The Quest for the Other, University of Washington Press, 1994

– “Ethnic tourism” in Chiapas comes under scrutiny in this well-written tome by anthropologist Van Den Berghe. San Cristóbal has long been one of the hotspots on the “Gringo Trail” but never has one book attempted to explore the impact with much depth. Published the same year as the Zapatista Uprising, the book could use an update, but as is, it’s an enlightening and engrossing tale.

Top 10 Travel Books – Transitions Abroad

Ben Feinberg

Devil’s Book of Culture, University of Texas Press, 2003

Daniel Jaffee

Brewing Justice: Fair Trade Coffee, Sustainability, and Survival

– Coffee! The author explores what happens when a social justice movement based on an alternative market draws the participation of some of the biggest corporate food conglomerates.

Jeffrey M. Pilcher

Que vivan los tamales!, University of New Mexico Press, 1998

– Mexico’s fiery cuisines stand in sharp contrast not only with traditional European cooking but also with each other. Author Jeffrey Pilcher uses food itself to provide a unique, insider’s guide to Mexican history and politics. The author’s clever synthesis of nutrition facts, national politics and regional idiosyncrasies breaks new ground.

Virgil Elizondo

Guadalupe: Mother of the New Creation, Orbis Books, 1997

– Author Elizondo sorts through religious text and popular culture in this challenging and inspiring review of the Guadelupano story in which the Virgin Mary makes her first appearance in the Americas. Excellent reading for anyone visiting the Basilica of Guadalupe.

John Mini

The Aztec Virgin, Trans-Hyperborean Institute, 2000. 352 pages, $14.95

– The Secret Mystical Tradition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Excellent reading for those visiting the Basilica of Guadalupe.

Michael Chibnik

Crafting Tradition: The Making and Marketing of Oaxacan Woodcarvings, University of Texas Press, 2002

Richard Perry

Mexico’s Fortress Monasteries, Espadana Press, 1993 (223 pages, $20.00)

– More than 60 colonial churches are profiled in this book.

Selma Holo

Oaxaca at the Crossroads, Smithsonian Books, 2004 (284 pages, $39.95)

– This book highlights the artists and museums of Oaxaca, Mexico, famous worldwide for its cultural heritage. The author looks at how individuals and groups use museums to advance particular views of history and identity.

Charmayne McGee

So Sings the Blue Deer, Atheneum, 1994

– Wonderful children’s novel that provides a colorful picture of rural Nayarit and the Huichol Indians.

