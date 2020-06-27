Mexico’s Árbol de la Noche Triste

Photo: Tronco
Mexico City – Commemorations take place this week on the 500th anniversary of a temporary Spanish defeat in the conquest and invasion of Mexico.
On June 30, 1520 the Mexica forces defeated Hernán Cortés. History says that the Spaniard wept underneath an ahuehuete tree on the outskirts of the Aztec kingdom Tenochtitlan.
Located on the Mexico-Tacuba Causeway, this tree is known as the ‘Tree of the Sad Night’ (Árbol de la Noche Triste).
Only the trunk remains. Most of the tree was destroyed due to a fire in 1980.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/gkj8hPVm4iAQevtD9
