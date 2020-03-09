Participants: Re-Imagining Mexico Ecotourism Conference 2000

Poster
From the archives (2000):
In order to facilitate the networking of professionals working to improve ecotourism, Planeta.com hosted the Re-Imagining Ecotourism in the Americas Conference (2000-2001). The Reimagining Mexico Ecotourism Conference took place online the Internet from September 4-8, 2000.
Con el fin de facilitar la creación de redes de profesionales que trabajan para mejorar el ecoturismo, Planeta.com organizó la Conferencia Re-Imagining Ecotourism in the Americas (2000-2001). La Conferencia de Ecoturismo de Reimagining Mexico tuvo lugar en línea en Internet del 4 al 8 de septiembre de 2000.
More than 100 people registered for the Re-Imagining Mexico Ecotourism Conference. Participants who introduced themselves during the event are listed below.
Lawrence Abbott
Wildlife biologist
California, USA
Fernando Garcia Aguinaco
Travel writer and photographer, Volando.com
Mexico City, MEXICO
Rodulfo Araujo
Mountaineer/Webhost, XPMexico.com
Mexico City, Mexico
– Mountaineer for 13 years. I am creator and editor of a mountaineering and exploration portal named XPMexico and manage a discussion list named Foro Xtremers, one of the most active in Mexico in its topic.
David Barkin
Profesor de Economia
Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana / Unidad Xochimilco
Mexico City, MEXICO
Walter Bishop Velarde
Excursiones Pantera
Durango, MEXICO
– I am an adventure tourism operator for a little over 10 years. I have been involved in activities that have to do with nature since my childhood. It is my element and I am in love with her. We are actively working with alternative projects for the forests of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Durango. Ecotourism is the spearhead of this initiative.
Web: http://www.bosquevibo.org.mx
Web: http://www.aventurapantera.com.mx/
Forest Bradley-Wright
Undergraduate at Tulane
University majoring in Latin American Studies and Environmental Studies
New Orleans, Louisiana USA
Steve Bridger
Director, Mexicanwave.com
London, ENGLAND
Web: http://www.mexicanwave.com
Enrique Cabanilla
Universidad de Ciencias Comerciales
Managua, NICARAGUA
Arturo Carballo-Sandoval
Postgraduate student at Reading University, U.K.
LONDON, UK
– Lecturer-researcher at the Technological Institute of Cancun; Research is ‘Community involvement in Sustainable Ecotourism: the Case of the Mexican Caribbean Area’
Hector Ceballos Lascurain
Consultant, Mexico City MEXICO
Author, Ecoturismo, Naturaleza y Desarrollo Sostenible
Author, Estrategia Nacional de Ecoturismo Para Mexico
Jorge Chavez de la Pena
Ecoturismo Tap and Kuanum magazine
Mexico City, MEXICO
– Current project: Coordinating an ecotourism atlas for the Gulf of California/Sea of Cortez.
Jim Conrad
EarthFoot’s Free Ecotour Posterboard
Natchez, Mississippi, USA
– We offer free promotion for many kinds of very small scale, locally produced ecotourism programs the world over, including eleven programs in Mexico. We wish we had many more Mexican programs, so in this forum we hope we can make contact with more potential ecotour hosts needing our service.
Web: http://www.earthfoot.org/places/mxindex.htm
Web: http://www.earthfoot.org
Joe Cummings
Author – among other titles – of Mexico Handbook, Northern Mexico Handbook, Baja Handbook and the Mexico City Handbook
THAILAND
Web: http://www.joecummings.net
Wendy Devlin
Author – magazines, internet, culture, environmental and travel articles
Jalisco, MEXICO/British Columbia, CANADA
Web: http://www.mexconnect.com
Eddie Dry
Director, Tourism Management Program, Anderson School of Management
University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico USA
Web: http://www.unm.edu
Marlene Ehrenberg
Consultant, Mexico City, MEXICO
Verena Gerber
Owner, Eco Paraiso Xixim
Celestún, Yucatan, MEXICO
– I own a little ecological hotel called Hotel Eco Paraso Xixim, at the border of the Special Biological Reserve of Celestún, Yucatan, Mexico. We are open to the public since December 1997 and still surviving.
Octavio A. Hernández Delgado
Fundacion Baja California
IRELAND
Web: http://www.fundacionbc.org
Wendy Hesketh and Marcos Gottfried
Tradex Exposiciones Internacionales
Mexico City, MEXICO
– We have 14 years of experience in the organization of specialized trade shows including “Expo Aventura y Ecoturimo” and is held at the end of June/beginning of July.
Alexi Huntley
Consultant, Naturegate
California, USA
Web: http://www.naturegate.com
Juan Carlos Ibarra
Consultores Balam
Mexico City, MEXICO
Kenneth Johnson
EcoColors
Cancun, Quintana Roo, MEXICO
Emilio Kifuri
Columbus Travel San Marcos, Texas, UNITED STATES
Kurt Kutay
Director, Wildland Adventures
Seattle, WA USA
Web: http://www.wildland.com
Christine Larson
Media Relations and Outreach coordinator
North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation
Montreal, CANADA
Web: http://www.cec.org/programs_projects/trade_environ_econ/sustain_tourism/index.cfm?varlan=english
David Lida.
Travel writer, author of Travel Advisory
New York, New York USA
Chantal Line Carpentier
Program Manager, Environment, Economy and Trade Program
North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation
Montreal, CANADA
Web: http://www.cec.org/programs_projects/trade_environ_econ/sustain_tourism/index.cfm?varlan=english
Rick LoBello
El Paso, Texas USA
– Over the past few years I have been working on a project with Rotary Districts 5520 (New Mexico and West Texas) and 4110 (Northern Mexico) to establish the long proposed International Peace Park in the Big Bend region of Texas and Chihuahua and Coahuila
Ron Mader
Journalist and webhost, Planeta.com, sponsor of this conference
Mexico City, MEXICO
– Author of the Mexico: Adventures in Nature guidebook and the Exploring Ecotourism in the Americas Resource Guide.
Ross Mitchell
Department of Rural Economy
University of Alberta
Edmonton, Alberta CANADA
– I have recently started a PhD program in Rural Economy at the University of Alberta and hope to begin my dissertation research in the early part of 2002. Ideally, I would like to focus my research on the impacts of globalization on a forest-dependent region of Mexico.
Web: http://www.ualberta.ca
Alejandra Morales
Universidad del Valle de Guatemala
Guatemala City, GUATEMALA
Orloff Nagorski
Veracruz, Veracruz
– I’m planning to found a tour operator mainly to integrate local community based ecotourism projects into tour circuits that will be promoted both nationally and overseas. As a tour operator I’ll need all of my clients to be covered by some kind of insurance.
Juan Pablo Rico
Hostel Moneda
Mexico City, MEXICO
– I own a youth hostel in Mexico City, which is heavily oriented towards what I would call low impact urban tourism (specially water and energy saving). There is a concept, that most of you will know, called ecological footprint, which relates to the impact of human activity on nature doesn’t matter where it is located. While most green tourism marketing I have seen is focused on semi-virging ecosystems, I believe that working for nature in urban areas is a most important matter.
Donna Rudolph
Vistas Travel Resources
Lincoln, Nebraska USA
Antonio “Febo” Suárez
Consultores Balam
Mexico City, MEXICO
Lisa and Troy Thompsen and Michael and Gabriela Smith-Navarrete
Eclipse Adventure Travel
– Our area of expertise begins in the Maya Riviera in Southern Mexico, with plans to expand nationally and internationally.
Rogelio Velasco
Pesca Maya
Cancun, MEXICO
Web: http://www.pescamaya.com
Scott Walker
Teacher, Webhost, Ecotourism Field Notebook
-Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio, Texas (where I teach graduate Science Education, Education Technology, and Geography) and Curtin University, Perth, Australia (where I’m working on a doctorate in Science Education)
San Marcos, Texas, USA
Karen Wantland
CONTIERRA
Guatemala City, GUATEMALA
– Degree in Ecotourism of the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala
