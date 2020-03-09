Participants: Re-Imagining Mexico Ecotourism Conference 2000

From the archives (2000):

In order to facilitate the networking of professionals working to improve ecotourism, Planeta.com hosted the Re-Imagining Ecotourism in the Americas Conference (2000-2001). The Reimagining Mexico Ecotourism Conference took place online the Internet from September 4-8, 2000.

Con el fin de facilitar la creación de redes de profesionales que trabajan para mejorar el ecoturismo, Planeta.com organizó la Conferencia Re-Imagining Ecotourism in the Americas (2000-2001). La Conferencia de Ecoturismo de Reimagining Mexico tuvo lugar en línea en Internet del 4 al 8 de septiembre de 2000.

More than 100 people registered for the Re-Imagining Mexico Ecotourism Conference. Participants who introduced themselves during the event are listed below.

Lawrence Abbott

Wildlife biologist

California, USA

Fernando Garcia Aguinaco

Travel writer and photographer, Volando.com

Mexico City, MEXICO

Rodulfo Araujo

Mountaineer/Webhost, XPMexico.com

Mexico City, Mexico

– Mountaineer for 13 years. I am creator and editor of a mountaineering and exploration portal named XPMexico and manage a discussion list named Foro Xtremers, one of the most active in Mexico in its topic.

David Barkin

Profesor de Economia

Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana / Unidad Xochimilco

Mexico City, MEXICO

Walter Bishop Velarde

Excursiones Pantera

Durango, MEXICO

– I am an adventure tourism operator for a little over 10 years. I have been involved in activities that have to do with nature since my childhood. It is my element and I am in love with her. We are actively working with alternative projects for the forests of the Sierra Madre Occidental in Durango. Ecotourism is the spearhead of this initiative.

Web: http://www.bosquevibo.org.mx

Web: http://www.aventurapantera.com.mx/

Forest Bradley-Wright

Undergraduate at Tulane

University majoring in Latin American Studies and Environmental Studies

New Orleans, Louisiana USA

Steve Bridger

Director, Mexicanwave.com

London, ENGLAND

Web: http://www.mexicanwave.com

Enrique Cabanilla

Universidad de Ciencias Comerciales

Managua, NICARAGUA

Arturo Carballo-Sandoval

Postgraduate student at Reading University, U.K.

LONDON, UK

– Lecturer-researcher at the Technological Institute of Cancun; Research is ‘Community involvement in Sustainable Ecotourism: the Case of the Mexican Caribbean Area’

/planeta/99/0599qr.html

Hector Ceballos Lascurain

Consultant, Mexico City MEXICO

Author, Ecoturismo, Naturaleza y Desarrollo Sostenible

Author, Estrategia Nacional de Ecoturismo Para Mexico

Jorge Chavez de la Pena

Ecoturismo Tap and Kuanum magazine

Mexico City, MEXICO

– Current project: Coordinating an ecotourism atlas for the Gulf of California/Sea of Cortez.

Jim Conrad

EarthFoot’s Free Ecotour Posterboard

Natchez, Mississippi, USA

– We offer free promotion for many kinds of very small scale, locally produced ecotourism programs the world over, including eleven programs in Mexico. We wish we had many more Mexican programs, so in this forum we hope we can make contact with more potential ecotour hosts needing our service.

Web: http://www.earthfoot.org/places/mxindex.htm

Web: http://www.earthfoot.org

Joe Cummings

Author – among other titles – of Mexico Handbook, Northern Mexico Handbook, Baja Handbook and the Mexico City Handbook

THAILAND

Web: http://www.joecummings.net

Wendy Devlin

Author – magazines, internet, culture, environmental and travel articles

Jalisco, MEXICO/British Columbia, CANADA

Web: http://www.mexconnect.com

Eddie Dry

Director, Tourism Management Program, Anderson School of Management

University of New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico USA

Web: http://www.unm.edu

Marlene Ehrenberg

Consultant, Mexico City, MEXICO

Consultant, Mexico City, MEXICO

Verena Gerber

Owner, Eco Paraiso Xixim

Celestún, Yucatan, MEXICO

– I own a little ecological hotel called Hotel Eco Paraso Xixim, at the border of the Special Biological Reserve of Celestún, Yucatan, Mexico. We are open to the public since December 1997 and still surviving.

Octavio A. Hernández Delgado

Fundacion Baja California

IRELAND

Web: http://www.fundacionbc.org

Wendy Hesketh and Marcos Gottfried

Tradex Exposiciones Internacionales

Mexico City, MEXICO

– We have 14 years of experience in the organization of specialized trade shows including “Expo Aventura y Ecoturimo” and is held at the end of June/beginning of July.

Alexi Huntley

Consultant, Naturegate

California, USA

Web: http://www.naturegate.com

Juan Carlos Ibarra

Consultores Balam

Mexico City, MEXICO

Kenneth Johnson

EcoColors

Cancun, Quintana Roo, MEXICO

Emilio Kifuri

Columbus Travel San Marcos, Texas, UNITED STATES

Kurt Kutay

Director, Wildland Adventures

Seattle, WA USA

Web: http://www.wildland.com

Christine Larson

Media Relations and Outreach coordinator

North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation

Montreal, CANADA

Web: http://www.cec.org/programs_projects/trade_environ_econ/sustain_tourism/index.cfm?varlan=english

David Lida.

Travel writer, author of Travel Advisory

New York, New York USA

Chantal Line Carpentier

Program Manager, Environment, Economy and Trade Program

North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation

Montreal, CANADA

Web: http://www.cec.org/programs_projects/trade_environ_econ/sustain_tourism/index.cfm?varlan=english

Rick LoBello

El Paso, Texas USA

– Over the past few years I have been working on a project with Rotary Districts 5520 (New Mexico and West Texas) and 4110 (Northern Mexico) to establish the long proposed International Peace Park in the Big Bend region of Texas and Chihuahua and Coahuila

Ron Mader

Journalist and webhost, Planeta.com, sponsor of this conference

Mexico City, MEXICO

– Author of the Mexico: Adventures in Nature guidebook and the Exploring Ecotourism in the Americas Resource Guide.

Ross Mitchell

Department of Rural Economy

University of Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta CANADA

– I have recently started a PhD program in Rural Economy at the University of Alberta and hope to begin my dissertation research in the early part of 2002. Ideally, I would like to focus my research on the impacts of globalization on a forest-dependent region of Mexico.

Web: http://www.ualberta.ca

Alejandra Morales

Universidad del Valle de Guatemala

Guatemala City, GUATEMALA

Orloff Nagorski

Veracruz, Veracruz

– I’m planning to found a tour operator mainly to integrate local community based ecotourism projects into tour circuits that will be promoted both nationally and overseas. As a tour operator I’ll need all of my clients to be covered by some kind of insurance.

Juan Pablo Rico

Hostel Moneda

Mexico City, MEXICO

– I own a youth hostel in Mexico City, which is heavily oriented towards what I would call low impact urban tourism (specially water and energy saving). There is a concept, that most of you will know, called ecological footprint, which relates to the impact of human activity on nature doesn’t matter where it is located. While most green tourism marketing I have seen is focused on semi-virging ecosystems, I believe that working for nature in urban areas is a most important matter.

Donna Rudolph

Vistas Travel Resources

Lincoln, Nebraska USA

Antonio “Febo” Suárez

Consultores Balam

Mexico City, MEXICO

Lisa and Troy Thompsen and Michael and Gabriela Smith-Navarrete

Eclipse Adventure Travel

– Our area of expertise begins in the Maya Riviera in Southern Mexico, with plans to expand nationally and internationally.

Rogelio Velasco

Pesca Maya

Cancun, MEXICO

Web: http://www.pescamaya.com

Scott Walker

Teacher, Webhost, Ecotourism Field Notebook

-Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio, Texas (where I teach graduate Science Education, Education Technology, and Geography) and Curtin University, Perth, Australia (where I’m working on a doctorate in Science Education)

San Marcos, Texas, USA

Karen Wantland

CONTIERRA

Guatemala City, GUATEMALA

– Degree in Ecotourism of the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala

