Mexico Slang

A poco

Aguas

Ándale!

Ánimo

Chingar

Chula / chulo

Ni modo

Patria

Qué onda?

Qué poca madre

Also

Pocho

Metiche

Spanish English Adios Can mean ‘Hi!’ when the person does not have time to stop and chat Aguas Water, also ‘watch out!’ A hueso, A huevo Definitely, undoubtedly Alboroto Uproar, racket A poco No?! Berrinche To throw a fit Berrinchuda/o Grumpy Bicho raro Strange Ándale! Let’s go Así de fácil Easy; Piece of cake Cachetona/o Chubby-cheeked Carnal Friend, brother Celia Cruz Sugar Como el viento a Juárez It won’t even touch you Conchudo Sly, impudent Chacuaco Smokestack (Fumas como un chacuaco) Chamaco Boy Chamba Work Chamuco Devil Changarro Small shop or workplace Chela Beer Chido Cool Chinguiñas Eye gunk Chiripada Fluke Chivas Things Chula / Chulo Attractive Clásico Classic Codo Stingy, cheapskate Comadre Compadre Cuate Buddy, mate Cuche, cuchi Pig Cuentachiles Bean counter De Panzazo Barely Passing De tocho morocho A bit of everything Dicharachero Someone who uses a lot of proverbs (dichos) Échale ganas! Make your best effort Escuincle Kid Esencial Essential Estoy harto I am fed up Fodonga Slob (Soy fandonga y qué?) Frijolito (frio) Cold Fuaaa Go for it Gabacho Foreigners, particularly American (from the USA) Generación Generation (used by alumni) Golfo/a Prostitute Gorrón A person who regularly takes advantage of others, parasite Guácala! Gross Güey Man, dude Higado Nemesis Híjole! Oops, whoa Itacate Lonja Love handles; thick slab of meat or fish Malograrse Echarse a perder “se malogro el coche Mañana Not today Marmota Paper mache sphere Maulla A cat that meows a lot Me hice bolas I got confused Merolico (ipadio) Metiche (also see meque) Milpa Corn field No mames Don’t play me (don’t fuck me) No manches No way (polite way of saying ‘No mames’) Ni modo Anyway, Oh well; I give up Ojalá I hope so, literally ‘May God will it’ (wiki) Órale! Yes, right on (said with great enthusiasm) Orange Yes Qué onda? What’s up? Palero Wingman Patria Country Pedo Trouble, drunk, fart Pendejo asshole (as an insult) Petatearse to die (wraped in a straw mat) Pinche Assistant Pocho Poli Police official Pollo Boyfriend, girlfriend, partner Plebe Mob Prórroga Extension Puente Bridge, 3-day weekend, bank holiday Que milagro Meaning: I have not seen you for some time Regatear To bargain Regatona Bargainer (used as a criticism, rarely face to face) Reventón/pachanga Crazy party Salado Unlucky Sangrón Arrogant, idiot Si Dios quiere, Si Dios manda If God wills Tiznada Marked by ash (vete a la tiznada, chingada) curse word Tope Speed bump Vieja Woman, partner, wife Viene-Viene Parking attendants on public streets, also known as franeleros Ya llovió It’s been some time

Examples

Cuida tu Planeta, No Cantamines, NO MANCHES!

English: Take care of your planet. Don’t pollute. No way!

It’s not an itacate if you don’t take your food

Numbers

Diego 10 Ventilador 20 Ciego 100 Milanesa 1,000

Misc

Ábrete Sésamo – Open Sesame

pipope rather than poblano (pinche poblano pendejo)

calambre – charlie horse

Machincuepa = Summersault

xocoyote = youngest, most spoiled child

que pachuca con tigres (que paso con tigo?) – what happened to you?

voy tirar el miedo (voy a orinar) – I have to pee

Poquito por que es bendito = Just a little for it’s holy.

Tarugo = Idiot; blockhead

Sale vale =

A ojo de buen cubero =

EE. UU. = USA

