Mexico Slang

Here are some of our faves (in alphabetical order):
A poco
Aguas
Ándale!
Ánimo
Chingar
Chula / chulo
Ni modo
Patria
Qué onda?
Qué poca madre
Also
Pocho
Metiche
|Spanish
|English
|Adios
|Can mean ‘Hi!’ when the person does not have time to stop and chat
|Aguas
|Water, also ‘watch out!’
|A hueso, A huevo
|Definitely, undoubtedly
|Alboroto
|Uproar, racket
|A poco
|No?!
|Berrinche
|To throw a fit
|Berrinchuda/o
|Grumpy
|Bicho raro
|Strange
|Ándale!
|Let’s go
|Así de fácil
|Easy; Piece of cake
|Cachetona/o
|Chubby-cheeked
|Carnal
|Friend, brother
|Celia Cruz
|Sugar
|Como el viento a Juárez
|It won’t even touch you
|Conchudo
|Sly, impudent
|Chacuaco
|Smokestack (Fumas como un chacuaco)
|Chamaco
|Boy
|Chamba
|Work
|Chamuco
|Devil
|Changarro
|Small shop or workplace
|Chela
|Beer
|Chido
|Cool
|Chinguiñas
|Eye gunk
|Chiripada
|Fluke
|Chivas
|Things
|Chula / Chulo
|Attractive
|Clásico
|Classic
|Codo
|Stingy, cheapskate
|Comadre
|Compadre
|Cuate
|Buddy, mate
|Cuche, cuchi
|Pig
|Cuentachiles
|Bean counter
|De Panzazo
|Barely Passing
|De tocho morocho
|A bit of everything
|Dicharachero
|Someone who uses a lot of proverbs (dichos)
|Échale ganas!
|Make your best effort
|Escuincle
|Kid
|Esencial
|Essential
|Estoy harto
|I am fed up
|Fodonga
|Slob (Soy fandonga y qué?)
|Frijolito (frio)
|Cold
|Fuaaa
|Go for it
|Gabacho
|Foreigners, particularly American (from the USA)
|Generación
|Generation (used by alumni)
|Golfo/a
|Prostitute
|Gorrón
|A person who regularly takes advantage of others, parasite
|Guácala!
|Gross
|Güey
|Man, dude
|Higado
|Nemesis
|Híjole!
|Oops, whoa
|Itacate
|Lonja
|Love handles; thick slab of meat or fish
|Malograrse
|Echarse a perder “se malogro el coche
|Mañana
|Not today
|Marmota
|Paper mache sphere
|Maulla
|A cat that meows a lot
|Me hice bolas
|I got confused
|Merolico
|(ipadio)
|Metiche
|(also see meque)
|Milpa
|Corn field
|No mames
|Don’t play me (don’t fuck me)
|No manches
|No way (polite way of saying ‘No mames’)
|Ni modo
|Anyway, Oh well; I give up
|Ojalá
|I hope so, literally ‘May God will it’ (wiki)
|Órale!
|Yes, right on (said with great enthusiasm)
|Orange
|Yes
|Qué onda?
|What’s up?
|Palero
|Wingman
|Patria
|Country
|Pedo
|Trouble, drunk, fart
|Pendejo
|asshole (as an insult)
|Petatearse
|to die (wraped in a straw mat)
|Pinche
|Assistant
|Pocho
|Poli
|Police official
|Pollo
|Boyfriend, girlfriend, partner
|Plebe
|Mob
|Prórroga
|Extension
|Puente
|Bridge, 3-day weekend, bank holiday
|Que milagro
|Meaning: I have not seen you for some time
|Regatear
|To bargain
|Regatona
|Bargainer (used as a criticism, rarely face to face)
|Reventón/pachanga
|Crazy party
|Salado
|Unlucky
|Sangrón
|Arrogant, idiot
|Si Dios quiere, Si Dios manda
|If God wills
|Tiznada
|Marked by ash (vete a la tiznada, chingada) curse word
|Tope
|Speed bump
|Vieja
|Woman, partner, wife
|Viene-Viene
|Parking attendants on public streets, also known as franeleros
|Ya llovió
|It’s been some time
Examples
Cuida tu Planeta, No Cantamines, NO MANCHES!
English: Take care of your planet. Don’t pollute. No way!
It’s not an itacate if you don’t take your food
Numbers
|Diego
|10
|Ventilador
|20
|Ciego
|100
|Milanesa
|1,000
Misc
Ábrete Sésamo – Open Sesame
pipope rather than poblano (pinche poblano pendejo)
calambre – charlie horse
Machincuepa = Summersault
xocoyote = youngest, most spoiled child
que pachuca con tigres (que paso con tigo?) – what happened to you?
voy tirar el miedo (voy a orinar) – I have to pee
Poquito por que es bendito = Just a little for it’s holy.
Tarugo = Idiot; blockhead
Sale vale =
A ojo de buen cubero =
EE. UU. = USA
