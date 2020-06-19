home Mexico, USA Mexico-USA Borderlands

We need a better understanding of where the United States and Mexico meet. We are standing at the front door of one another’s country.

This year look for an expansion on Planeta.com of regional coverage. If there is a way to arrange an old-school roadtrip or meetup, we are happy to oblige. There will be much-needed updates to the national parks and borderland jewels Big Bend National Park, Copper Canyon, Sonoran Desert, Chihuahuan Desert, Gulf of Mexico and the beautiful Sea of Cortez.

The ten border states — Arizona, Baja California, California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, New Mexico, Sonora, Tamaulipas, and Texas — together exercise an economy that ranks third in the world for size. (double checking)

Questions

  • What are recommended resources, Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, and other websites?
  • What would locals like visitors to know?
  • Call for traveler tips – what are your favorite places in the region?

Quotes
The border is more than geography. The border is a mindset. The farther you are, the scarier it seems. Here on the border it’s just home. – Alfredo Corchado @ajcorchado

Embedded Tweets

Spotlight

Poisoned Cities, Deadly Border

Cities

Mission, Texas

Ciudad Juárez

El Paso, Texas

Nogales, Arizona and Sonora

Calexico, California

San Diego, California

Tijuana

Yuma, Arizona

States

Arizona

Baja California

California

Chihuahua

Coahuila

Nuevo León

New Mexico

Sonora

Tamaulipas

Texas

Parks

Big Bend National Park

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Pinacate Biosphere Reserve

White Sands National Park

Features

Border Wall

Border Community Alliance

Digesting Borderland Environmental News = Por un nuevo periodismo ambiental en la zona fronteriza (1997)

Chihuahuan Desert

Sonoran Desert = Desierto de Sonora

Headlines
For Native Americans, US-Mexico border is an ‘imaginary line’ – The Conversation
Forget Trump’s Border Wall. Let’s Build F.D.R.’s International Park
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/exploring-the-ecosystem-of-the-u-s-mexico-border
https://www.texasobserver.org/out-of-sight-out-of-water-the-u-s-and-mexico-have-only-just-begun-to-grapple-with-the-aquifers-they-share/

Key Links / Elsewhere on the Web
https://www.texasobserver.org/shallow-waters
https://cronkitenews.azpbs.org/category/borderlands

Twitter
Twitter List: Border Voices

Older Features

US-Mexico Border Art

The Real Costs of a US-Mexico Border Wall (2018)

La Lengua Sin Frontera (Language Without Borders): Three Indigenous Poets

Planeta.com

Border

Borderlands

Mexico USA Borderlands Links

Gulf of Mexico

México

USA

