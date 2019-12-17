Mexico City – La Ciudadela Crafts Market (Mercado de Artesanías de La Ciudadela) features curiosities and crafts handmade in Mexico, such as embroidery, glassware, onyx figures, and jewelry.

The market was created to compliment the 1968 Olympics in Mexico when the government called artisans from across the country to showcase their work for visitors from around the world.

