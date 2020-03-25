home 2020 Today’s Mezcal-Optional Meet and Greet

Today’s Mezcal-Optional Meet and Greet

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Poster

For those of us staying at home and sheltering in place, it can be a pleasant experience to share a tasty mezcal with friends.

Join our virtual meet and greet on Facebook — facebook.com/events/214485992962681 — about 415pm Pacific for real-time sipping. There will be parallel tweets on Twitter: @planetanews. Starting time around the world: timeanddate.com.

Ron Mader will be reading from and editing the following pages:

Mezcalturismo

Mezcal

Tasting

Coronavirus

Spotlight on Mezonte
Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
https://www.facebook.com/mezonte
COVID19 and #TooSmallToFail #SaveHospitality
#TooSmallToFail #SaveHospitality

Recommended
Let us know if you have any mezcal recommendations.

Questions

  • After the pandemic, where would you like to travel and who would you like to visit? = Después de la pandemia, ¿a dónde te gustaría viajar y a quién te gustaría visitar?
  • What mezcal pages are recommended on Facebook? = ¿Qué páginas de mezcal se recomiendan en Facebook?

Bonus Points
Please tell your friends about this virtual and vicarious meet and greet. = Cuéntales a tus amigos sobre este encuentro virtual y indirecto.

Embedded Tweets

