Looking forward to the resumption of mezcal tours and tastings from Guadalajara-based Mezonte – mezonte.com.

mezonte.com

Mezonte is a Civil Association dedicated to promoting, disseminating and supporting the producers of traditional mezcal in Mexico. Mezonte is not a bar, it is not a canteen. It is a place where you can meet, share and taste traditional mezcal in its small tasting room. The idea is to share knowledge around agave distillates and support traditional and artisan mezcal regions.

Argentina 299, Guadalajara, Jalisco

Planeta