home Mexico Mezonte

Mezonte

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Mexico
Posted on
Photo: Tasting

Looking forward to the resumption of mezcal tours and tastings from Guadalajara-based Mezontemezonte.com.

Key Links
mezonte.com
Facebook
@mezonte

Background
Mezonte is a Civil Association dedicated to promoting, disseminating and supporting the producers of traditional mezcal in Mexico. Mezonte is not a bar, it is not a canteen. It is a place where you can meet, share and taste traditional mezcal in its small tasting room. The idea is to share knowledge around agave distillates and support traditional and artisan mezcal regions.

Thursday Reservations
Argentina 299, Guadalajara, Jalisco

Planeta

Guadalajara, Jalisco

México

Mezcal

Mezcalturismo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.