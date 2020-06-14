Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Milky Way over the Desert
Milky Way = the galaxy that contains our solar system
Headlines
Where is the sun located in the Milky Way?
The Milky Way Has Giant Bubbles at Its Center
Elsewhere on the Web
3dgalaxymap.com
atlasoftheuniverse.com/galaxy.html
Embedded Tweets
This is my composite to show the apparent size of the Milkyway in the sky compared to the size of the Moon. #Astronomy #isMindBlowing pic.twitter.com/GkcpQdri0f
— Marc Leatham (@quarkmarc) June 15, 2020
Wikipedia
Milky Way
Galactic_Center
Features
Planeta.com