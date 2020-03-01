As part of our series of global vocabulary, we would like to start a cheer for the milpa.

Milpa =

Translating

Maya: kool

Mazahua: tjöö

Mixteca: itzzu

Otomí: huähi

Purépecha: tarheta

Totonaco: takuxtu

Tzotzil: yaxcol

Tarahuma: ichírari

Zapoteco: guela or cue

Definitions

Milpa is a crop-growing system used throughout Mesoamerica. It has been most extensively described in the Yucatán peninsula area of Mexico. The word milpa is derived from the Nahuatl word phrase mil-pa, which translates into “maize field.”The concept of milpa is a sociocultural construct rather than simply a system of agriculture. It involves complex interactions and relationships between farmers, as well as distinct personal relationships with both the crops and land. For example, it has been noted that “the making of milpa is the central, most sacred act, one which binds together the family, the community, the universe…[it] forms the core institution of Indian society in Mesoamerica and its religious and social importance often appear to exceed its nutritional and economic importance.” – Wikipedia

Biodiversidad.gob.mx

The milpa’s primary species is maize , accompanied by various species of beans, pumpkins, chilies, tomatoes, and many others depending on the region, for example the corn-bean-squash combination is known as “the mesoamerican triad.” In this agricultural system plants that grow in a natural way, mainly herbaceous species known as “quelites ” (for example, purslane, quintoniles, huazontle, turnips, romeritos, among others) are used. At the same time they take advantage of the shrubs and trees that live there, by providing fruits, fibers or seeds of local or regional interest. In this system, there are also species that can affect crops, such as some insects (elote worm) or the fungus known as ” huitlacoche ” that proliferates in the corn grain. The milpa can also be just the corn. Because of the above, the milpa is a temporary agricultural system with maize and other species that are harvested or tolerated. – Biodiversidad.gob.mx

Conecto

The word milpa in different Indigenous languages. The Tsiri Network is a citizen effort that seeks to rescue the gastronomic, cultural and agronomic wealth represented by the local varieties of organic maize and the peasant lifestyle that sustains them in the Pátzcuaro-Zirahuén region.



Social Web Challenge

Post a photo of a milpa online Facebook. = Publica una foto de una milpa en línea de Facebook.

Translate milpa in another language. = Translate milpa in another language.

Tag a friend with a milpa. = Etiqueta a un amigo con una milpa.

Bonus points: Remix the Milpa global vocabulary card. = Remezcla la carta de vocabulario global de Milpa.

Embedded Tweets

En México, denominamos #milpa (del náhuatl milpan de milli “parcela sembrada” y pan “encima de”) al sistema agrícola tradicional conformado por un policultivo, que constituye un espacio dinámico de recursos genéticos.https://t.co/pXAPrNBKOr pic.twitter.com/x34IKVWXgt — CONABIO (@Conabio) July 22, 2019

¿Qué tanto sabes de la milpa?

Encuentra todo lo que necesitas saber en el siguiente informe https://t.co/pXAPrNBKOr pic.twitter.com/WghZ6YyKuY — CONABIO (@Conabio) April 25, 2017

“La milpa es la columna vertebral de los restaurantes mexicanos”. @enriqueolvera #VFMGM https://t.co/VLElGzX2DM — Foro Mundial de la Gastronomía Mexicana (@FMGM_mx) October 8, 2017

Encuentro campesino ayuujk: implicaciones culturales, cosmogónicas, ambientales y económicas del Sistema Milpa en el Pueblo Ayuujk pic.twitter.com/eaCY2vh0LQ — Municipio Tlahui (@MunicipioTlahui) July 21, 2017

#ExpertosUNAM crean programa "La milpa sustentable", una cruzada contra el hambre > https://t.co/gJ5tRzl6SE pic.twitter.com/WbAipGWu4w — Instituto de Geografía UNAM (@IGeografiaUNAM) July 20, 2017

Puedes descargar el pdf de nuestro Oikos=: La ciencia de la milpa. https://t.co/bKRvfJqFMa pic.twitter.com/sPaJAPEx9l — Inst.EcologiaUNAM (@IEcologiaUNAM) June 4, 2017

Planeta.com