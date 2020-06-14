July is the start of monsoon season in the Southwest USA – Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah.

The Mohave Desert is getting giant splattering of rain.

Questions

When does monsoon season begin and end?

For those experienced in such matters, what are the do’s and don’ts?

How are monsoons similar and different around the world?

How do you translate ‘monsoon’ in other languages?

Monsoon is traditionally defined as a seasonal reversing wind accompanied by corresponding changes in precipitation, but is now used to describe seasonal changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation associated with the asymmetric heating of land and sea. The term was first used in English in British India (now India, Bangladesh and Pakistan) and neighbouring countries to refer to the big seasonal winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea in the southwest bringing heavy rainfall to the area. The south-west monsoon winds are called ‘Nairutya Maarut’ in India. – Wikipedia

