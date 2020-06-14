Photo: Henderson Skies
July is the start of monsoon season in the Southwest USA – Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah.
The Mohave Desert is getting giant splattering of rain.
Questions
- When does monsoon season begin and end?
- For those experienced in such matters, what are the do’s and don’ts?
- How are monsoons similar and different around the world?
- How do you translate ‘monsoon’ in other languages?
Monsoon is traditionally defined as a seasonal reversing wind accompanied by corresponding changes in precipitation, but is now used to describe seasonal changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation associated with the asymmetric heating of land and sea. The term was first used in English in British India (now India, Bangladesh and Pakistan) and neighbouring countries to refer to the big seasonal winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea in the southwest bringing heavy rainfall to the area. The south-west monsoon winds are called ‘Nairutya Maarut’ in India. – Wikipedia
Monsoon season begins over Continental Divide on Navajo Nation reservation. @MyTravelAffairs @connectwithgina @diomedes66 @NativesOutdoors pic.twitter.com/CJa8CctnI3
— Navajo Tours USA (@navajotoursusa) July 11, 2017
Still the coolest looking storm ever… by Ethan Miller #Vegas #monsoon2015 #VegasWeather #wow pic.twitter.com/lcFOC8esZJ
— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 10, 2015
For #WorldListeningDay, we're listening to the monsoon season! #NewMexicoTRUE #NewMexicoWeather #Monsoon 🌩 pic.twitter.com/8NPgjM99zN
— Chaco Culture NHP (@ChacoCultureNHP) July 18, 2017
On the #Kaziranga #floods from my column with @SMDMumbai. Thanks to the #Assam Forest Dept and NGOs. #Rhinoceros https://t.co/7aolAGhQz6 pic.twitter.com/UlRTAtCdBH
— Green Humour (@thetoonguy) July 23, 2017
