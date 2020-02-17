International Mother Language Day 2020

February 21 is International Mother Language Day declared by UNESCO in 1999 to celebrated linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Events, workshops, and tweets on this date promote awareness.

Key Links

unesco.org/commemorations/motherlanguageday

UNESCO: “UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. It is within its mandate for peace that it works to preserve the differences in cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for others. Linguistic diversity is increasingly threatened as more and more languages disappear. Globally 40 percent of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. Nevertheless, progress is being made in mother tongue-based multilingual education with growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life. Multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way.”

Planeta.com has paid special attention to this celebration for years and challenge readers to translate ‘International Mother Language’ to other languages.

2020 Message

Local, cross-border languages can promote peaceful dialogue and help to preserve indigenous heritage. Speakers of Kiswahili across sub-Saharan Africa and Quechua in South America, for example, share a common culture with communities in neighboring countries.

Translating: International Mother Language Day

Spanish: Dia Internacional de la Lengua Materna

Zapotec (San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya): Chii Xte Dich ni Gul Niu (Day of the Language you were born with)

Ayöök: (Santa María Ocotepec) Ja xëë jöma ja aa ayöök yak jaa’myets

Headlines

Thunder Bay Public Library Helping Celebrate International Mother Language Day

Elsewhere on the Web

A Language Party – languageparty.org – is a fresh and intimate style of gathering that celebrates the sea of languages spoken in our cities, towns, and neighborhoods. At any gathering, storytellers share tales in their mother tongue before interpreting into the main language of the audience. To date, language Parties have been held in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa.

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com