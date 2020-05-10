Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family

When is Mothers’ Day?

Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10.

The United States celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May.

Bolivia celebrates on May 27. Russia celebrates the last Sunday of November.

Translating: Mother’s Day

Spanish: Día de la madre

Hashtags: #FelizDiaDeLaMadre #DíadelasMadres

Embedded Tweets

My annual reminder that Mother's Day was originally Mothers' Day, and was intended not to honor moms but to stop war. It's @werehist: https://t.co/j5vUXBFlgR — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) May 12, 2018

A newborn bison calf takes its first steps on #MothersDay in Lamar Valley. pic.twitter.com/z7CTp9fdNg — yellowstonenps (@YellowstoneNPS) May 14, 2017

Wikipedia

Mother’s Day

Planeta.com