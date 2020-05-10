Photo: Mark Pegrum, HMAS Sydney Memorial, Geraldton
Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family
When is Mothers’ Day?
Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10.
The United States celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May.
Bolivia celebrates on May 27. Russia celebrates the last Sunday of November.
Translating: Mother’s Day
Spanish: Día de la madre
Hashtags: #FelizDiaDeLaMadre #DíadelasMadres
My annual reminder that Mother's Day was originally Mothers' Day, and was intended not to honor moms but to stop war. It's @werehist: https://t.co/j5vUXBFlgR
— Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) May 12, 2018
A newborn bison calf takes its first steps on #MothersDay in Lamar Valley. pic.twitter.com/z7CTp9fdNg
— yellowstonenps (@YellowstoneNPS) May 14, 2017
