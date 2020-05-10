home Celebrations Mothers’ Day

Mothers’ Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Celebrations
Posted on
Photo: Mark Pegrum, HMAS Sydney Memorial, Geraldton

Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mother of the family

When is Mothers’ Day?
Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10.

The United States celebrates Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May.

Bolivia celebrates on May 27. Russia celebrates the last Sunday of November.

Translating: Mother’s Day
Spanish: Día de la madre

Hashtags: #FelizDiaDeLaMadre #DíadelasMadres

Artwork / Cue Yourself
10 de Mayo Día de la Madre (Mother's Day in Mexico)

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Mother’s Day

Planeta.com

People

International Women’s Day

International Mother Language Day

05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.