Mount Rushmore National Memorial
The complicated legacy of Mount Rushmore is now front and center as President Trump prepares for his Independence Day celebrations at the monument. https://t.co/Q9c56s54oQ
— Here & Now (@hereandnow) July 1, 2020
Harold Frazier, the chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, called Mount Rushmore a “brand on our flesh” that needed to be removed. “Lakota see the faces of the men who lied, cheated and murdered innocent people.” https://t.co/wHt6LmfecY
— NYT National News (@NYTNational) July 1, 2020
Mount Rushmore " is carved in the Black Hills, land that was given to Native American tribes through the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 before miners seeking gold came to the area in 1874, demanding the protection of the U.S. Army." https://t.co/WL6HEVyTMN
— Sammy Roth (@Sammy_Roth) July 1, 2020
— CRSTChairman (@CRSTChairman) June 30, 2020
FYI
Tourism is the second-largest income generator in South Dakota, and Mount Rushmore is the state’s top visitor attraction.
