Always Was, Always Will Be. NAIDOC Week 2020

Poster: Charmaine Mumbulla, National NAIDOC Poster Competition

The 2020 celebrations of NAIDOC Week held across Australia have been delayed until November to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Theme: Always Was, Always Will Be. Revised dates: November 8-15. Hashtags: #NAIDOC2020, #NAIDOCWeek,

#AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe

Announcement from NAIDOC:

The November dates follow the decision by the National NAIDOC Committee (NNC) to postpone NAIDOC Week from the original July dates due to the impacts and uncertainty from the escalating Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across our communities and cities.

The postponement was aimed at protecting our elders and those in our communities with chronic health issues from the disastrous impacts of COVID19.

As cooler weather approaches the need to protect our most susceptible remains.

The NNC understands that the July dates for NAIDOC may still be acknowledged by communities and organisations, however we are mindful that those celebrations and physical gatherings will still be impacted by the various State and Territory COVID19 restrictions and social distancing measures.

Poster

Congratulations Tyrown Waigana, winner of the National Naidoc Week poster competition.

