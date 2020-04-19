National Library Week 2020

2020 National Library Week is April 19-25 in the USA. Hashtags: #NationalLibraryWeek and #LibrariesTransform.

Launched in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association – ala.org -and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate.

Are there any livestreaming videos from libraries?

How do other countries celebrate libraries, library staff, and clients?

Official Spin

ALA.org: National Library Week (April 19 – 25, 2020) is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and library workers and to promote library use and support. From free access to books and online resources for families to library business centers that help support entrepreneurship and retraining, libraries offer opportunity to all.

Just as libraries are pivoting in response to the current situation, the ALA is changing the focus of its annual National Library Week celebration, which will be held April 19-25, 2020. The theme for National Library Week (NLW) 2020, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen before the emergence of the global pandemic. To acknowledge our altered landscape, ALA flipped the script a bit on the theme. “Find the library at your place” highlights how libraries are offering virtual services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

As the impact of the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve and change the work of libraries and library workers, libraries are proving resourceful and resilient, serving as a rich pipeline for content, delivering access to ebooks, movies, music, video games, virtual storytimes and activities, and so much more.

