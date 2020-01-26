Buzzwords

Nature journaling = practice of drawing or writing in response to observations of nature. This practice results in the creation of your own unique nature journal (Paperbark Writer)

Also see: nature journal

Elsewhere on the Web

How to keep a nature journal

Project learning tree

John Muir Laws

Embedded Tweets

Today's nature journal page, plus workshop dates for 2020 https://t.co/rbvSicM2Oj pic.twitter.com/TDcnZoN9hx — Paula Peeters (@paperbark_) January 19, 2020

Nature journaling is a wonderful way to commemorate your outside adventures & foster a deeper connection w/nature! Please join us Wed, June 26 at 11am to learn techniques for capturing the beauty of the park in watercolor. Adults age 18+. Supplies provided. Advance signup req'd. pic.twitter.com/kTQjg0MOOJ — Wetlands Park (@CCWetlandsPark) June 13, 2019

A sampling of my mom's nature journaling from a trip with David Sibley on the Amazon last year: pic.twitter.com/gPf7vOB3IN — Daniel Bolnick (@DanielBolnick) April 23, 2019

Join park staff at Current River SP June 1 for Nature Journaling-Frogs. During this hands-on interpretive program, catch and identify frogs & toads. Then, learn how to draw them in a journal that you will make to keep all your memories of the weekend. https://t.co/FKgT4pQO8r pic.twitter.com/fCoNY7FdpN — Missouri State Parks (@mostateparks) May 30, 2019

I’ll be bringing my sketching and painting stuff to @SciCommCamp this weekend if anyone wants to do some Nature journaling with me pic.twitter.com/fWQnylgY8T — peregrinekt (@peregrinekt) November 7, 2019

Planeta



/brisbane-2020-journaling