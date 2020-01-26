Buzzwords
Nature journaling = practice of drawing or writing in response to observations of nature. This practice results in the creation of your own unique nature journal (Paperbark Writer)
Elsewhere on the Web
How to keep a nature journal
Project learning tree
John Muir Laws
Embedded Tweets
Today's nature journal page, plus workshop dates for 2020 https://t.co/rbvSicM2Oj pic.twitter.com/TDcnZoN9hx
— Paula Peeters (@paperbark_) January 19, 2020
Nature journaling is a wonderful way to commemorate your outside adventures & foster a deeper connection w/nature! Please join us Wed, June 26 at 11am to learn techniques for capturing the beauty of the park in watercolor. Adults age 18+. Supplies provided. Advance signup req'd. pic.twitter.com/kTQjg0MOOJ
— Wetlands Park (@CCWetlandsPark) June 13, 2019
A sampling of my mom's nature journaling from a trip with David Sibley on the Amazon last year: pic.twitter.com/gPf7vOB3IN
— Daniel Bolnick (@DanielBolnick) April 23, 2019
Join park staff at Current River SP June 1 for Nature Journaling-Frogs. During this hands-on interpretive program, catch and identify frogs & toads. Then, learn how to draw them in a journal that you will make to keep all your memories of the weekend. https://t.co/FKgT4pQO8r pic.twitter.com/fCoNY7FdpN
— Missouri State Parks (@mostateparks) May 30, 2019
I’ll be bringing my sketching and painting stuff to @SciCommCamp this weekend if anyone wants to do some Nature journaling with me pic.twitter.com/fWQnylgY8T
— peregrinekt (@peregrinekt) November 7, 2019
