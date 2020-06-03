Photo

One more way to visit the far corners of Australia – listening.

For friends quaranstreaming, here is audio goodness from ABC Radio National presenting Nature Tracks, a series of delightfully slow soundscapes available on YouTube. This series is recorded by Ann Jones, host of ABC nature podcast Off Track, and YouTube animal series How Deadly.

Official spin: “Nature Track is your window to the amazing sounds of Australia!”

Thunderstorm



Hey, it’s Ann Jones from How Deadly here. Wiluna is a town on the Traditional lands of the Martu people in Western Australia. It’s on gorgeous arid country, about 960km east of Perth. After days of dry heat in excess of 40, it was late afternoon when a huge storm rolled in. Nowhere has storms like the desert, where the hot air rises off the ground to meet the clouds with huge rumbles and rolls that expand across the whole horizon. The rain continued on and off all night and into the next day when I got up in the morning to smell the wet sands and concrete of the town. Each burst of rain was greeted by bird song throughout the sunrise, and as the human occupants of the town slowly woke up.

4:28 Here comes the rain on the tin roof. The galahs scatter, calling. 5:10 A bonded pair of mudlarks, sometimes called peewees or magpie larks. sing a duet together. 10:50 The pied butcherbirds sing through the rainfall — a repetitive, slightly melancholy melody, and occasionally their diagnostic cackling call that almost sounds like yelling “missing you!” at the end of a quick phone call. 14:30 This repetitive chirping call is a honeyeater, but which sort? Perhaps a yellow-throated miner? 16:24 White-plumed honeyeater calls sound a little bit like a slide whistle.

Mountain Music



Hey, it’s Ann Jones from How Deadly, and this is a recording I took at Kunanyi/Mt Wellington in Tasmania. The mountain is swirled with mist, and the city of Hobart looks like a miniature village below. I start recording as the light starts lifting for the day. We’re halfway up the mountain here, at the Hobart Waterworks Reserve where two huge reservoirs store water for use by the populace below. The deep valley where the reservoirs are situated means there is an echo-y, dream-like quality to all the sound. You can see the River Derwent in the distance, and hear a unique mix of forest and water birds at this place every single morning. There were tawny frogmouths coming as I trudged up the hill, and as I was sitting listening to the day unfold a scarlet robin danced on the edge of the bush — feeding, patrolling and, just maybe, calling for the microphone.

6:06 A fan-tailed cuckoo calls, making a trilling, descending whistle, quavering slightly as it goes. This cuckoo is a parasitic breeder, sneakily laying its eggs into another bird’s nest. The fan-tailed cuckoo in particular targets tiny birds, like scrubwrens, to bring up its offspring. 7:10 Kookaburras are not native to Tasmania, but were introduced in the early 20th century and are established. 12:51 The ploinking call is probably part of the call repertoire of the grey shrikethrush. 13:38 A single call of a green rosella. This bird is only found in Tasmania and is Australia’s largest rosella. 14:10 The repetitive notes of the striated pardalote, calling in almost perfectly timed beats. 19:52 The deep oooom of a bronzewing pigeon calling from the bushland. Often heard, rarely seen!

Forest Songs



Hey, it’s Ann Jones from How Deadly. Near Canberra, where the gum trees grow small and with twisting white trunks, there is a patch of bush. I creep out from under the covers to set up the microphones in the twilight of the morning, right next to a dam. This is on the land of the Ngunnawal and Ngambri people, and not far away there are paddocks, livestock, a road and a farmhouse. But right here all there is, is nature waking up for the day. Listen for the drops of dew falling from the gumtrees and onto the leaf-litter below.

2:34, 4:50 and all through the recording, you can hear rosellas softly chattering to each other, their wing beats as they fly between trees, and the tiny clicks of them cracking open gumnuts to eat the softer seeds inside. They are probably crimson rosellas. 6:17 Australian magpies are the only birds in the world that carol like this. 8:15 Hear those wing beats? It’s literally the sound of the air flowing over the feathers of bird wings. There are also black cockies calling in the distance just after this bird flies past. 15:26 This is the wing beat of a tiny bird, such as a thornbill or spinebill. It sounds like fluttering — “pfffffrt pfffffrt” — because they flap so fast each wing beat blurs into one shaky sound.

Key Links

YouTube Playlist

Embedded Tweets

From your home … to Australian high country. Listen to the sounds of birds in the bush while you work or relax.#NatureTrack is your window to the amazing sounds of Australia, recorded by @jones_ann while on the road for Off Track.https://t.co/A12lecegdu — ABC Science (@ABCscience) June 3, 2020

The latest NATURE TRACK is out and I don't know about you but hoo boy I'm ready for a bit of ambient soundscape right now…https://t.co/E1ASOeSjpz — Joel Werner (@joelwerner) June 2, 2020

Planeta