On September 24, 2018, world leaders at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit declared 2019-2018, A Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace adopted a political declaration commited to redoubling efforts to build a just, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and fair world, as they paid tribute to the late South African President’s celebrated qualities and service to humanity.

Hashtags: #NelsonMandela

Key Links

https://www.un.org/en/events/mandeladay/decade_of_peace.shtml

https://www.un.org/en/sections/observances/international-decades/index.html

Elsewhere on the Web

https://medium.com/nonviolenceny/un-general-assembly-declares-2019-2028-nelson-mandela-decade-of-peace-bf192a41f4d

Planeta