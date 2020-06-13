Photo

Spotlight on Las Vegas’ Neon to Nature

Background

The Southern Nevada Health District with the assistance of its partners and local jurisdictions recently launched its Neon to Nature online tool to help locals and visitors locate walking and hiking trails throughout the area. The interactive site is available by visiting gethealthyclarkcounty.org

Neon to Nature highlights Southern Nevada’s more than 600 miles of rural and urban, off-street trails. Visitors to the site can search for trails based on difficulty, terrain, or location. Detailed information about each trail is provided, such its location and length, the surface type, its level of difficulty, photos, and any of the trail’s associated amenities.

