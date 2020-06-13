Photo
Spotlight on Las Vegas’ Neon to Nature
Background
The Southern Nevada Health District with the assistance of its partners and local jurisdictions recently launched its Neon to Nature online tool to help locals and visitors locate walking and hiking trails throughout the area. The interactive site is available by visiting gethealthyclarkcounty.org
Neon to Nature highlights Southern Nevada’s more than 600 miles of rural and urban, off-street trails. Visitors to the site can search for trails based on difficulty, terrain, or location. Detailed information about each trail is provided, such its location and length, the surface type, its level of difficulty, photos, and any of the trail’s associated amenities.
Elsewhere on the Web
gethealthyclarkcounty.org
clarkcountynv.gov
traillink.com
southernnevadahealthdistrict.org
travelnevada.com
Planeta