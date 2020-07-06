home New Zealand, Social Web NetHui

New Zealand ( Aotearoa) – NetHui – .nethui.org.nz – is the country’s multi-stakeholder event on Internet governance and policy issues. 2020 dates: October 13-14. Hashtag: #nethui

nethui.org.nz
2020.nethui.nz
@InternetNZ

Background
Since 2010 brings people together to talk about the Internet together for face-to-face gatherings livestreamed and shared with the world. There are notable keynote speakers and government officials. Sessions also include smaller, more interactive sessions. Notes are taken on whiteboard and Google Docs. Join from anywhere in Aotearoa and overseas.

Code of Conduct = Kaupapa
NetHui is a community event about the Internet, where everyone’s opinions and ideas are equally valued. The event is open to all people regardless of age, background, gender or ethnicity.

A respectful, open attitude towards others is expected from all participants, speakers, exhibitors and volunteers. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated and may result in your removal from the event.

The four pillars

  • Respect people
  • Enable participation
  • Stay on topic
  • Keep it safe

Livestreaming Video
New Zealand takes gold when it comes to live video streaming, making conferences accessible to the world. Our current choice of a benchmark event is New Zealand’s NetHui which since 2010 has made the most of face-to-face networking and online interaction.

Artwork / Cue Yourself
Kāupapa = The purpose and goals of an organization

Nethui 2019

Nethui 2018

NetHui Copyright (2018)

Trust and Freedom on the Internet: Nethui 2017

Māori Innovation on the Social Web #NetHui

New Zealand = Aotearoa

New Zealand Links

Lifelong Learning

