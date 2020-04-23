Photo: Semarnat
Nevado de Toluca is a large stratovolcano in central Mexico, located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Mexico City near the city of Toluca. It is the fourth highest of Mexico’s peaks, after Pico de Orizaba, Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/4YWH2H8QbvNWmwdp6
Beyond its towering inactive volcano, this national park features footpaths, bike trails and camping.
On October 21, 2016 the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) issued the new Management Program protected natural area Nevado de Toluca, which states, in 17,785 hectares that timber logging is allowed.
The first version of Program Management Nevado de Toluca included a clause explicitly warned that “not be allowed in any case the building or construction of country houses, cottages or residential bungalows, or the building or construction of hotels, inns farms or rest or golf courses. ” This clause was deleted in the final version of the document.
Between January 1936 and October 2013, the Nevado de Toluca where, by law, any exploitation of their resources was prohibited. This category of protection was granted to him in the 1930s by then President Lazaro Cardenas.
Nevado de Toluca is a carbon sink and 61 permanent streams that contribute to the formation of hydrological regions of the Lerma-Santiago and Balsas. It also has two crater lakes known as The Sun and the Moon, the highest in the country.
The area has forests of pine, oak and fir, as well as 712 species of flora and 231 species of fauna and captures 94.6 million cubic meters of water that supply Toluca and Mexico City.
Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.animalpolitico.com/2016/11/nevado-de-toluca-semarnat-hoteles
http://www.excelsior.com.mx/nacional/2016/11/02/1125610
http://www.sopitas.com/687013-nevado-toluca-semarnat-tala/
http://www.excelsior.com.mx/nacional/2016/10/21/1123687
http://www.m-x.com.mx/2016-11-01/nevado-de-toluca-el-enemigo-no-es-la-tala-tampoco-los-campesinos-por-eugenio-fernandez-vazquez
http://paolarojas.com.mx/area-protegida-del-nevado-toluca-amenazda-decision-del-gobierno-federal
https://www.cronicaambiental.com.mx/nacional/autoriza-semarnat-tala-del-nevado-de-toluca
http://internacional.elpais.com/internacional/2016/11/01/mexico/1478038828_314770.html
http://www.proceso.com.mx/461134/falso-haya-autorizacion-talar-17-mil-hectareas-bosque-del-nevado-toluca-semarnat
Management Plan
Management Plan Nevado
primera versión del Programa de Manejo del Nevado de Toluca
Petitions
https://www.change.org/p/semarnat-mx-no-a-la-autorización-de-la-tala-de-33-del-bosque-del-nevado-de-toluca
@SEMARNAT_mx
@NevadoToluca
@tolucanoticias
Headlines
La Semarnat aprueba la tala comercial de 33% del bosque del Nevado de Toluca
https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/metropoli/edomex/visitantes-llenan-con-20-toneladas-de-basura-al-nevado-de-toluca
Videos
Embedded Tweets
¿Sabes qué es lo que pasa en el Nevado de Toluca?
Esta postal de @SEMARNAT_mx lo explica paso a paso. #Edomex pic.twitter.com/14uXj31ew5
— CONAFOR (@CONAFOR) November 3, 2016
Remembering field work at the stunning Nevado de Toluca Conservation Area. Photo Courtesy: Alfredo Villarruel-Arroyo. pic.twitter.com/iJ7CABiCD4
— nadia.s.santini (@nadiassantini1) April 23, 2020
Wikipedia
Nevado de Toluca
Planeta.com