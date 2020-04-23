Nevado de Toluca is a large stratovolcano in central Mexico, located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Mexico City near the city of Toluca. It is the fourth highest of Mexico’s peaks, after Pico de Orizaba, Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl.

Beyond its towering inactive volcano, this national park features footpaths, bike trails and camping.

On October 21, 2016 the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) issued the new Management Program protected natural area Nevado de Toluca, which states, in 17,785 hectares that timber logging is allowed.

The first version of Program Management Nevado de Toluca included a clause explicitly warned that “not be allowed in any case the building or construction of country houses, cottages or residential bungalows, or the building or construction of hotels, inns farms or rest or golf courses. ” This clause was deleted in the final version of the document.

Between January 1936 and October 2013, the Nevado de Toluca where, by law, any exploitation of their resources was prohibited. This category of protection was granted to him in the 1930s by then President Lazaro Cardenas.

Nevado de Toluca is a carbon sink and 61 permanent streams that contribute to the formation of hydrological regions of the Lerma-Santiago and Balsas. It also has two crater lakes known as The Sun and the Moon, the highest in the country.

The area has forests of pine, oak and fir, as well as 712 species of flora and 231 species of fauna and captures 94.6 million cubic meters of water that supply Toluca and Mexico City.

