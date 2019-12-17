Photo: Ferns
Editor’s note: This is a compilation of tourism development news in the press and from government websites in New Zealand (Aotearoa). This is a working draft.
Google Docs
Collaboration in NZ Travel and Tourism.
2019
Headlines
The tourism tidal wave – A new kind of tourism
The Great Tourism Squeeze: Squeeze on the Government to ease tourism pressure
Brighter Future? Does tourism trump taonga?
are-there-any-clever-solutions-to-new-zealands-tourist-boom
‘green-tax’-for-travellers-gains-ground
John Key’s high hopes for tourism
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=10892607
New Zealand’s Green Tourism Push Clashes With Realities – NY Times
New Zealand’s Tourism Future 2011-2014
Tourism Industry Association New Zealand__
Includes 3-year government scorecard
Charm offensive to convince Australians to visit New Zealand
Tourism Organisations in New Zealand – Confused by it all?
Tourism Export Council of New Zealand
Address: 79 Boulcott St, Lambton Quay, Wellington
http://www.tourismexportcouncil.org.nz
http://www.tourismexportcouncil.org.nz/events/annual-conference/
https://www.youtube.com/user/tourismexport
@CEOatTECNZ
https://www.facebook.com/TourismExportCouncilNZ
Reports
Tourism 2025 – Growing Value Together/Whakatipu Uara Ngatahi is a framework to unite New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.
Elsewhere on the Web
https://www.gowithtourism.co.nz
Recommended Listening
http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/201843966/tourism-a-credible-career
No Vacancy: Can New Zealand Cope with Rapidly Growing Tourism? – Teresa Cowie takes a looks at rapid tourism growth, and the toll it’s taking on the very unspoilt nature and friendly locals the tourist have come to see.
Insight for June 2014 – Tourism’s Lofty Goals – Steve Wilde considers tourism industry plans to almost double visitor value in under a decade. – @rnz_insight
https://www.facebook.com/ProfitableEcotourismByGLand
In New Zealand / Aotearoa, our environment is on a precipice and we need to put a lot of energy into maintaining what we have and seeking to improve the ecology of this island nation
href=”http://www.janszoon.org/”>This is an incredibly exciting environmental project which is growing as philanthropists get on board
@PureNewZealand
@TourismAotearoa
@timeunlimited
@jimmyjazz_22
@CarolynD_NZ
@nztri
@CEOatTECNZ
Wikipedia
Tourism New Zealand
Planeta.com