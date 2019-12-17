Photo: Ferns

Editor’s note: This is a compilation of tourism development news in the press and from government websites in New Zealand (Aotearoa). This is a working draft.

Collaboration in NZ Travel and Tourism.

2019





Headlines

The tourism tidal wave – A new kind of tourism

The Great Tourism Squeeze: Squeeze on the Government to ease tourism pressure

Brighter Future? Does tourism trump taonga?

are-there-any-clever-solutions-to-new-zealands-tourist-boom

‘green-tax’-for-travellers-gains-ground

John Key’s high hopes for tourism

New Zealand’s Green Tourism Push Clashes With Realities – NY Times

New Zealand’s Tourism Future 2011-2014

Tourism Industry Association New Zealand__

Includes 3-year government scorecard

Charm offensive to convince Australians to visit New Zealand

Tourism Organisations in New Zealand – Confused by it all?

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand

Reports

Tourism 2025 – Growing Value Together/Whakatipu Uara Ngatahi is a framework to unite New Zealand’s large and diverse tourism industry.

Elsewhere on the Web

Recommended Listening

http://www.radionz.co.nz/national/programmes/ninetonoon/audio/201843966/tourism-a-credible-career

No Vacancy: Can New Zealand Cope with Rapidly Growing Tourism? – Teresa Cowie takes a looks at rapid tourism growth, and the toll it’s taking on the very unspoilt nature and friendly locals the tourist have come to see.

Insight for June 2014 – Tourism’s Lofty Goals – Steve Wilde considers tourism industry plans to almost double visitor value in under a decade. – @rnz_insight

In New Zealand / Aotearoa, our environment is on a precipice and we need to put a lot of energy into maintaining what we have and seeking to improve the ecology of this island nation

href=”http://www.janszoon.org/”>This is an incredibly exciting environmental project which is growing as philanthropists get on board

