National Travel and Tourism Week 2020

Join us as we celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week May 3-9, 2020 highlighting virtual road trips across the USA.

Key Links

ustravel.org

Virtual Road Trip

@USTravel

@travelcoalition

Elsewhere on the Web

visitsanantonio.com/nttw

Questions

Where can we access timely statistics about tourism in the USA?

What is the status of agritourism and ecotourism in the USA?

What is the status of Indigenous tourism in the USA?

Hashtags

#NTTW20

#TourismMatters

#TravelEffect

2020 Celebration

This year, the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency is having an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and the entire economy. Now more than ever, the travel and tourism community must come together, support each other and remind our country that even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken.

Embedded Tweets

tk

Planeta.com