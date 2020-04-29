National Travel and Tourism Week 2020

Poster: NTTW in San Antonio
Join us as we celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week May 3-9, 2020 highlighting virtual road trips across the USA.
Key Links
ustravel.org
Virtual Road Trip
@USTravel
@travelcoalition
Elsewhere on the Web
visitsanantonio.com/nttw
Questions
- Where can we access timely statistics about tourism in the USA?
- What is the status of agritourism and ecotourism in the USA?
- What is the status of Indigenous tourism in the USA?
Hashtags
#NTTW20
#TourismMatters
#TravelEffect
2020 Celebration
This year, the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency is having an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and the entire economy. Now more than ever, the travel and tourism community must come together, support each other and remind our country that even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken.
Embedded Tweets
tk
Planeta.com