home 2020, USA National Travel and Tourism Week 2020

National Travel and Tourism Week 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020 USA
Posted on
Poster: NTTW in San Antonio

Join us as we celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week May 3-9, 2020 highlighting virtual road trips across the USA.

Key Links
ustravel.org
Virtual Road Trip
@USTravel
@travelcoalition

Elsewhere on the Web
visitsanantonio.com/nttw

Questions

Hashtags
#NTTW20
#TourismMatters
#TravelEffect

2020 Celebration
This year, the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency is having an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and the entire economy. Now more than ever, the travel and tourism community must come together, support each other and remind our country that even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken.

Embedded Tweets
tk

Planeta.com

National Travel and Tourism Week

USA

USA Tourism

San Antonio, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Virtual Tour

Roadtrip

05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.