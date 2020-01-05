Buzzwords

NUMTOT = The popular Facebook group New Urbanist Memes for Transit-Oriented Teens (NUMTOT), was the digital launchpad for this acronym, used to refer to any young person that appreciates public transit as well as urban development.

Wikipedia: The group was created in March 2017 as “New Urbanist Shitposting”, and was intended as a spin-off to another Facebook group, dedicated to maps and cartographic jokes. Reception of New Urbanist Memes for Transit-Oriented Teens is generally positive, with mentions that the group has inspired its members to take urban planning courses and apply for internships and jobs. The group’s members have created about 20 to 50 spin-off groups related to the original. As of 30 December 2019, the group has over 175,000 members.

Elsewhere on the Web

It’s Time To Let Go Of Commuter Culture – Jalopnik

How NUMTOT founder Juliet Eldred gets around Boston – Curbed

Meet the Numtots: the millennials who find fixing public transport sexy

Urban Dictionary

Wikipedia

New Urbanist Memes for Transit-Oriented Teens

Planeta