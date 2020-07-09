Roofdog

Held annually in October, International Open Access Week is a global, community-driven week promoting Open Access and Open Education as the new default in scholarship and research. 2020 dates: October 19-25.

Background

International Open Access Week is a global, community-driven week of action to open up access to research. The event is celebrated by individuals, institutions, and organizations across the world.

Established in 2008 by the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition (SPARC) and partners in the student community, International Open Access Week is an opportunity to take action. The “Open in Action” theme highlights the researchers, librarians, students, and others who have made a commitment to working in the open and how that decision has benefited them—from researchers just starting their careers to those at the top of their field.

Planeta.com is making a formal request for examples of good practice from our readers/viewers. Have you published in an Open Access journal? Have you made photos, artwork or videos available with an Attribution-ShareAlike license? How is your wiki-literacy? Have you edited Wikipedia or other open access-licensed wikis?

Ideally we’d like to see, share and remix stories about responsible, conscious, local ecotourism. This requires connecting with travelers and locals alike.

