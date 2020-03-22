From the archives (2001): Oaxaca 2001 Internet Workshop (Taller Internet 2001 en Oaxaca)

Ron Mader: After living and working in Mexico City for several years in the late 1990s, I decided to base my research elsewhere. Years of slow searching led me to Oaxaca, and I stared to make the transition at the start of 2001.

Early on – March 2001 – I was invited to lead an Internet Workshop in Oaxaca City. I had previously met state tourism official Abdón Vázquez Villalobos at the eco/adventure conference in San Luis Potosi.

This is one of my fondest memories of the early Internet and letting others know – in Spanish – how they could reach out to one another and to the planet at large via the World Wide Web.

This page – a veritable work-in-progress – will digitize the summary (memoria) prepared by the state government nearly 20 years ago. In full disclosure, I was paid about $500, and I used the money to buy an immediately-obsolete television. What I got out of it – nearly 20 years later – were numerous friendships and insights into local culture.

Memoria: 2001 Internet Taller Oaxaca

Questions

What are the tips (technical, social) on digitizing old reports?

What other memorias are accessible online from state tourism offices?

For those who have read the summary, what things have changed and not changed since 2001?

Reflections

Only a few of the tourism operations that attended the workshop in 2001 are still around in 2020.

Today (2020) Oaxaca has some of the liveliest Facebook pages.

Happy to see livestreaming from CORTV

Instructor

