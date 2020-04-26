home Mexico Oaxaca’s Casa Jiménez Textile Workshop

Oaxaca’s Casa Jiménez Textile Workshop

By Ron Mader   Posted in Mexico
Posted on
Photo: Julio

Attention, textile fans!

Casa Jiménez begins its history in 1975 when Mr. Rodrigo Jiménez González, after having worked for several years in one of the largest workshops of that time and having a taste for his trade, decided to start his own company, he bought with great effort his first looms and thus dedicated his life to the manufacture of handmade cotton textiles. Now, that profession lives on through his children who continue with a legendary tradition in Oaxaca City.

Key Links
jualjire-es.jimdofree.com
Facebook
Facebook
@Jualjire

Embedded Tweets

Planeta

Oaxaca

Ciudad de Oaxaca = Oaxaca City

Where to Buy Folk Art in Oaxaca City

Textiles

Masks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.