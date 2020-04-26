Oaxaca’s Casa Jiménez Textile Workshop

Attention, textile fans!

Casa Jiménez begins its history in 1975 when Mr. Rodrigo Jiménez González, after having worked for several years in one of the largest workshops of that time and having a taste for his trade, decided to start his own company, he bought with great effort his first looms and thus dedicated his life to the manufacture of handmade cotton textiles. Now, that profession lives on through his children who continue with a legendary tradition in Oaxaca City.

