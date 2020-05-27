Artwork

Not only do ‘places of interest’ feed our souls, moreso the ‘people of interest’ – the locals and visitors.

While I cannot physically be in Oaxaca de Juárez , I would like to give a Planeta.com shoutout to some of our favorite people and places in Oaxaca City, Mexico. Here’s where to meet our friends. Kudos to our most gracious and helpful local hosts.

– Ron Mader



https://planeta.com/oaxaca-pochote-xochimilco

Also:

Grupo Lula’a

Calzada Héroes de Chapultepec #801

(52-951) 513-1783

https://foursquare.com/v/grupo-lulaa/4ce6f3e6fe90a35d8d33390e/photos

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Grupo-Lulaa/199913736697893

/bicicletas-pedro-martinez

Missing: Cafe La Olla, Los Quintoniles

