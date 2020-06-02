Oaxaca’s Central de Abasto(s) Market

Update in progress

The sprawling Central de Abastos Market (also called ‘Central de Abasto’ by some) is located about 20 blocks southwest of the Zócalo and across the street from the second class bus station.Be forewarned. This market overwhelms the senses and is as inspiring as it is chaotic. Word to the wise, budget time for a quality visit and be on the lookout for pickpockets!

Background

The Abasto(s) market was created in 1974 to lessen traffic around the 20 de Noviembre and Benito Juárez markets. There is talk of moving the market, but so far the plans are still in the indefinite future.

If you do not like crowds, this is simply not the place to go. The market is open every day and active days are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Word to the wise, budget time for a quality visit and be on the lookout for pickpockets!

Taxis

For travel to towns north and south of town, there are two taxi stands near the Abasto(s) Market. The taxis offer inexpensive collective service.

Heading south? The taxis on Diagonal Mercadores (at the corner of the Periferico Sur) go to Ocotlán, Zimatlan, Xoxo, Zaachila and Ejutla.

Heading north? The taxis on Trujano (at the corner of the Periferico Sur) go Atzoma, San Pablo Huitzo, Telix, San Agustín Etla and other Etla towns.

