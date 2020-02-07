home Culture, Food, Local, Mexico Exploring Oaxaca’s Markets

By Ron Mader
Good morning. Natandio. Dios mep. Zei te ie. Zac xtil. Padush. Practicing for our next trip to markets in Oaxaca, Mexico.

La Ciudad de Oaxaca has some of the most popular markets in Mexico. Nearby towns have their own markets and market days. An analogy: If markets are Mexico’s own tree of life, then Oaxaca is the trunk.

I had the pleasure of living in Oaxaca from 2001-2013 where I enjoyed the markets as a place to meet up with old friends and a place to make new acquaintances. My estancia was during the time the social web rose as a means of communication. Nearby villages went from having one or two community phones to having cybercafes and mobile phone coverage.

When you buy local, you are helping support responsible travel! Money spent in these markets circulate quickly and supports the local economy. It’s also a good pretext to eat some delicious food and meet some great people.

July is the month of Guelaguetza, so I’m updating this page and related links. Please go visit some of my friends and have a wonderful time.

Videos of the Week
Sánchez Pascuas (June 2018)

Recommendations for a Market Tour
For visitors to Oaxaca markets we have recommendations to make the most of your visit.

Learn the lingo – Learn how to say ‘thank you’ in the local lingo. Oaxaca has 16 Indigenous groups and more than 100 languages. Here are a few greetings.

Leave a positive footprint – When you’re figuring which markets, restaurants and parks to visit, think about walking!

Buy something – See something you like? Make a purchase!

Bring small bills – Don’t expect to get change for a small purchase if you are paying with a 200 or 500 peso note.

Bring change – Exact change is always appreciated.

Bring your own bags – No need to ask for a new bag if you can reuse an old one!

Pay attention – Tourists in markets are easy targets for thieves. Lessen the chances of robbery by paying attention.

Don’t block the corridors – Remember that the market is a work environment. If you’re in a group or traveling by yourself, keep the corridors clear for other clients.

Ask before taking pictures – It’s common courtesy, particularly for close-up shots.

After your visit – Evaluate your experiences and share photos on social web websites including Facebook and TripAdvisor.

Ron’s Foodie Favorites
If you were to ask me for my Top Foodie favorites:
Tacos de barbacoa in the Abasto(s) Market.
Cafe de la Confianza in the Benito Juárez.
Carnes asadas in the 20 de Noviembre Market.

Your Turn
If you’d like to take our Market Challenge: Print a photo from the Flickr Collection and seek out the vendor or artisan. Give them the print-out.

Learn how to say ‘thank you’ in an Indigenous language.
Ask permission before taking photos.
Ask permission and take photo of signage, preferably eco signs! Add these photos with the name of the market to World Signs

More things you can do …
Ask what’s in season.
Look for a food you’ve never seen before.
Eat something made with corn, chocolate or … corn and chocolate.

Background
Traditional markets include 20 de Noviembre y Benito Juárez, Artesanias, Abastos and Sanchez Pascuas.

Newer markets include Pochote, Pochote Xochimilco and La Cosecha. Stores created by vendors include Xiguela.

Making Contact
While buying and selling is an important aspect, the other prime motivator of the markets is that it provides an opportunity for people to socialize.

Markets are vital public gathering places that provide a meeting point in time and space for locals to gossip and for visitors to get a chance to take a peak at the ‘real’ Mexico. Experience the markets as living empathy museums. They are also a good way to meet the locals and for locals to meet visitors.

Produce
If you are seeking produce for today or tomorrow, be specific. vendors are pleased (and at times insistent) in choosing the right produce.

What to buy
In a traditional market, visitors can buy food and crafts. Meals are often available as are fresh juices.

Kitsch and loveable in the United States and Europe are the durable market bags, made of synthetics and often embossed with a design or the merchant’s name. What better thing to buy in a market than a market bag? It’s like buying postcards at the post office!

Other goodies – oilcloth (mantel del hule), leather sandals (sandalias de cuero), palm hats (sombreros de palma), chocolate and wrestling masks (mascaras de lucha libre).

Packaging
Traditionally, market purchases were placed into a basket (canasta). Market baskets were made very broad so that purchases would not be packed on top of each other. Baskets have been replaced by deeper market bags, some of which are quite attractive.

Traditionally, purchases would be wrapped in natural materials such as corn husks (totomoxtle). For example, higuerilla leaves would be used to wrap grasshoppers.

Temporary Markets
During holidays, temporary markets spring up throughout Mexico. Visitors may think these markets are open all year long. It comes as a surprise to many that during low season the streets are empty of the temporary markets. Examples – the Easter Market.

Celebrating August 1
August 1 Día del Comerciante = Merchants’ Day

Questions:

  • How is ‘Día del Comerciante’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages! #usatuvoz
  • Where does the procession start and end?
  • How did the celebration begin (some 50+ years ago)
  • How have celebrations changed in the past 10 years?

August 1 is Merchants' Day (Día del Comerciante) in Oaxaca

Oaxaca Market Project
Oaxaca Market Project is an initiative of Planeta.com and friends in Oaxaca. We ask visitors to print photos (seen here archived on Flickr) and give them to the vendors. This puts a new spin on the traditional ‘take only photographs’ mantra by giving the photos back and raising awareness and increasing purchases of traditional crafts and local food. What might be a rushed visit becomes a search for familiar faces and seasonal products. This guide encourages you to learn about the markets before a visit. Enjoy!

Amazon.com
Moon Travel Oaxaca

Flickr
Oaxaca Markets
World Market

Slideshare
Oaxaca Markets
Septehambre – Central de Abasto(s)
Pochimilco

Facebook
¿Qué mercados y puestos de Oaxaca tienen páginas en Facebook?
Which Oaxaca markets and stalls have pages on Facebook?

Mercados de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Markets)
La Cosecha Oaxaca
Pochote Xochimilco
Carniceria San Matias
corazon etnic oaxaca
Videos

Ron’s Videos
Central de Abasto(s)
Central de Abasto(s), Lista de Compras, 04.2008
1st Aniversario – Tianguis Ecologico La Estacion
Como evitar el uso de bolsas de plastico (Estacion)
2008 Easter Market
Canastas del Oro (Pochote)
Flor de Maguey (Pochote)
Pink requeson (Pochote)

Easter Markets
2011 Easter Market
2010 Easter Market
2009 Easter Market
2008 Easter Market
2007 Easter Market
2006 Easter Market
Easter Market Collection

Headlines
Suena México 1. Mercados Juárez y 20 de noviembre – RadioINAH

Culinary Backstreets
Oaxaca State of the Stomach – Culinary Backstreets
https://culinarybackstreets.com/category/cities-category/oaxaca
Facebook


Thanks for naming recommended vendors in local markets. Food always tastes better when you meet the chef / gardener / vender. Featuring your article via Planeta’s guide to markets in Oaxaca City. @CBackstreets
🌎https://planeta.com/oaxaca-mercados

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Mexico’s Food and Culinary Adventures

Mexico Mercados

Market Days in Oaxaca

Oaxaca Markets: Pochote Arquitos (2003-2009)

Oaxaca Markets: Lila, Lucia. Lucia, Lila.

Ayöök Vocabulary from Santa María Ocotepec (Maaxïnkojm), Oaxaca, México

Pozontle

Responsible Travel Week

