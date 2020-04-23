Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi

Music

Quotes

We can’t wait for miracles to happen. If there are problems that have to be solved, if we want our lives to be better, then we have to do something for ourselves. If we’re not taking action to make our life better, if we’re not walking, if our feet are not moving, then there’s no footprint for people to follow.

– Oliver Mtukudzi, World Music Central

Munoriwanepiko raki – Where do you get the luck?

Munoritorepiko raki – Where do you take the luck?

– Oliver Mtukudzi, Raki

