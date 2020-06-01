Online Conference

Photo
Headlines
The best alternatives to Zoom for videoconferencing
How to create the best at-home videoconferencing setup, for every budget – Techcrunch
History
Successful 1998 forum Community-Based Mountain Tourism: Practices for Linking Conservation with Enterprise
Embedded Tweets
With the number of conferences going virtual, could we also see this as an opportunity to rethink them/ re-evaluate the barriers of entry?
Would be awesome if this was an opportunity to amplify voices in those spaces who might otherwise not have had the opportunity to attend.
— Dr Rebecca Jarvis (@rebecca_jarvis) April 6, 2020
I thought we'd all be better at conference calls by now.
— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 25, 2020
Planeta