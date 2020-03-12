This guide explores the ins and outs of online communication, particularly as pay attention to new opportunities – crisis-driven in 2020 – for online education and online conferences.

Since Planeta.com was created in 1994, we have participated and explained how to use forums, groups, and later collaborative docs and tweets. We have endless opportunities to create virtual block parties, integrated and embedded with offline strategies.

The basics

If you are scheduling a real-time chat / phone call / video call, confirm the time for all parties. It may be difficult to coordinate across time zones. For formal conversations with colleagues we have found it helpful to log on to the platform 15-20 minutes beforehand.

Asynchronous and Real-Time Convos

In this guide we use the term real time to denote conversation that takes place simultaneously and it is key in understanding the difference between an online chat and forum. An online chat is conducted in real time. A forum or a bulletin board depend on people reading the materials at their leisure or in asynchronous time.

Headlines

