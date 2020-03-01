Poster

Open Education Week – openeducationweek.org – takes place each March. 2020 dates: March 2-6. Hashtags: #openeducationwk, #oaweek

Twitter shoutout: @ OEWeek @ oeconsortium @ OERCommons

Key Links

openeducationweek.org

Events

Background

Some background. The goal of Open Education Week is to raise awareness about free and open educational opportunities that exist for everyone, everywhere, right now. Organizers and participants highlight how open education can help people meet their goals in education, whether that’s to develop skills and knowledge for work, supporting formal studies, learning something new for personal interest, or looking for additional teaching resources.

The week is coordinated by the The Open Education Consortium, an association of hundreds of institutions and organizations around the world that are committed to the ideals of open education. Universities, colleges, schools and organizations from all over the world have come together to showcase what they’re doing to make education more open, free, and available to everyone.

Planeta.com

This is the ideal time for Planeta.com to conduct a simple challenge focusing on Open Education Week’s relevance to those learning about conservation and travel. What resources are available? Responses are welcome via comment on this page.

Questions

1. Are there examples of open education resources in conservation, parks and protected areas?

Magazines, journals?

Open access?

2. Are there examples of open education resources in travel and tourism?

Magazines, journals

Open access?

3. What are your fave Open Educational Resources (Recursos Educativos Abiertos)?

4. What are the commonalities and differences shared by what’s open – open data, open education, open journalism.

5. Do colleagues understand licensing and Creative Commons?

Features

Planeta.com