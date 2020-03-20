Open = Allowing access, passage, or a view

Now is the time to be more open. With most crisis created by secretive information becoming public, we advocate making as much information public and transparent as possible – starting with tourism and conservation info.

Not everything has to be open. Planeta.com is not advocating for 100 percent transparency, but we’d like to see what can be open, open. We delve into this subject further on this site:

Planeta.com