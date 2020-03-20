Photo: Zion National Park
Open = Allowing access, passage, or a view
Now is the time to be more open. With most crisis created by secretive information becoming public, we advocate making as much information public and transparent as possible – starting with tourism and conservation info.
Not everything has to be open. Planeta.com is not advocating for 100 percent transparency, but we’d like to see what can be open, open. We delve into this subject further on this site:
- Open
- Open Access
- Open Data
- Open Educational Resources
- Open Journalism
- Open Policy
- Open Space Technology
- Science and Open Science
