Video shows cacti being bulldozed at national monument during border wall construction

Trump border wall may damage archeological sites: report

Trump’s Border Wall: Epitaph for an Endangered, Night-blooming Cactus?

Most Dangerous Park – Flickr

Arizona’s Organ Pipe park is a ‘paradise’ for tourists but a death trap for migrants

"How would you feel if someone brought a bulldozer to your family graveyard and started uprooting the graves there?" — Ned Norris, O'odham Tribal Chairman. Trump's wall is plowing over indigenous burial grounds at Organ Pipe. This is despicable.https://t.co/PP8DSKieLX — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) January 21, 2020

New video from Arizona shows how construction of the #borderwall is irreparably damaging Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. pic.twitter.com/aKEpX0scXv — National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) October 7, 2019

.@DHSgov claims they're "relocating" cactus for the #BorderWall at Organ Pipe. But the videos we've shot at the construction site tell a very different story: one of flattened earth and total devastation.https://t.co/iHwcZPiXsd — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) October 7, 2019

The #OrganPipeCactusNationalMonument is the only place in the US to see the organ pipe cacti & is home to more than 200 wildlife species. But this habitat & the species that depend on it are in peril due to #borderwall construction: https://t.co/JgQ1sRLUMX #NationalPublicLandsDay pic.twitter.com/O0VbEx9IwY — Defenders of Wildlife (@Defenders) September 28, 2019

In August, the Border Patrol began construction on a new section of the border wall in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument—a UNESCO biosphere reserve in the Sonoran Desert. https://t.co/3WFerXktBg — Sierra Magazine (@Sierra_Magazine) October 4, 2019

Trump's border wall construction in the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument could spell the end of this rare, night-blooming endangered cactus. https://t.co/tiwmzcOEdl — Center for Bio Div (@CenterForBioDiv) September 27, 2019

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument is an iconic site of Southern Arizona and sacred to the Tohono O'odham people. To support this project is a crime against the American spirit and will do lasting damage to a national treasure. https://t.co/EkkMyuIFEH — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) September 17, 2019

