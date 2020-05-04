Pico de Orizaba = Citlaltépetl

Pico de Orizaba, also known as Citlaltépetl (from Nahuatl citlal(in) = star, and tepētl = mountain), is a stratovolcano, the highest mountain in Mexico. It rises 5,636 meters (18,491 feet) above sea level in the eastern end of the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt, on the border between the states of Veracruz and Puebla.

El Parque Nacional Pico de Orizaba amaneció nevado y nos deleitó con este bello paisaje. 🤩 #ConservarParaVivir 🌲🏔️❄️🌨️ pic.twitter.com/hi3cW11ZMR — CONANP (@CONANP_mx) May 3, 2020

