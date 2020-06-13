Otter = a semiaquatic fish-eating mammal of the weasel family, with an elongated body, dense fur, and webbed feet.

Key Links

otter.org

World Otter Day

ywpf.org/world-otter-day-2020

Embedded Tweets

When you ask your 18th c. illustrator for an otter but get back something otterly terrifying instead.

Happy #WorldOtterDay from one of the most disturbing depictions we've found, by way of "Musei Leveriani explicatio" in @BioDivLibrary : https://t.co/bGlLwp8t44 pic.twitter.com/FGwhBblCAA

— SmithsonianLibraries (@SILibraries) May 27, 2020