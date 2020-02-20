The Pacific Flyway is a major north-south flyway for migratory birds in Americas, extending from Alaska to Patagonia. Every year, migratory birds travel some or all of this distance both in spring and in fall, following food sources, heading to breeding grounds, or traveling to overwintering sites.

fws.gov: The Pacific Flyway Council is an administrative body that forges cooperation among public wildlife agencies for the purpose of protecting and conserving migratory birds in western North America. The Council is composed of the director or an appointee from the public wildlife agency in each state and province in the western United States, Canada, and Mexico.

U.S. members of the Pacific Flyway Council include Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and those portions of Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming west of the Continental Divide.

The federal governments of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and Alaska subsistence harvest management bodies may provide an ex officio representative to the Council. Only U.S. state members vote on U.S. regulatory matters.

The Council has responsibilities in the annual process of setting migratory bird policy and regulations within the United States, and conducts and contributes to migratory bird research and management throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Council is given biological advice by both a game and a nongame migratory bird technical committee. These committees are each composed of one biologist from the public wildlife agency in each state and province in the western United States, Canada, and Mexico.

