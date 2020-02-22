Photo: Matt Brown, Marbles
The Parthenon Marbles (Greek: Γλυπτά του Παρθενώνα) are a collection of Classical Greek marble sculptures made under the supervision of the architect and sculptor Phidias and his assistants. They were originally part of the temple of the Parthenon and other buildings on the Acropolis of Athens. From 1801 to 1812, agents of Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin removed about half of the surviving sculptures of the Parthenon, and these Marbles were transported by sea to England.
