Logo

One of our fave Youtube channels during the quaranstreaming: The Path Less Pedaled – youtube.com/c/PathLessPedaledTV – with timely tips on the world of bikes, bike tourism, and navigating new routes, figuratively and literally. This is a recommended channel for those who love travel, bicycles, camera gear and authentic takes on slower backroads adventures with or without lycra.

Key Links

pathlesspedaled.com

Facebook

YouTube – Community – Playlists

Patreon

@pathlesspedaled

Features

5 Reasons Why Bicycle Tourism Matters

History

Russ and Laura sold everything they owned in 2009 to bike across the USA and abroad for three years. Since then, they have relocated to Portland, Oregon and have been sharing their passion and tips about travel and bikes.

Videos

Perfect bikes are boring



iPhone Video Tips



Small Wheels to the Coast



Embedded Tweets

One hot take from this article is that it is not necessary to have bike races and sports cycling to sell bikes. https://t.co/PdkgLqyNLw — ThePathLessPedaled (@pathlesspedaled) June 24, 2020

Twitter

Tweets by pathlesspedaled

Planeta.com