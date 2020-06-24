home Transportation, USA Path Less Pedaled

One of our fave Youtube channels during the quaranstreaming: The Path Less Pedaled – youtube.com/c/PathLessPedaledTV – with timely tips on the world of bikes, bike tourism, and navigating new routes, figuratively and literally. This is a recommended channel for those who love travel, bicycles, camera gear and authentic takes on slower backroads adventures with or without lycra.

History
Russ and Laura sold everything they owned in 2009 to bike across the USA and abroad for three years. Since then, they have relocated to Portland, Oregon and have been sharing their passion and tips about travel and bikes.

