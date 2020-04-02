Spotlight on good friend and Colibri winner Pedro Martinez in Oaxaca City, Mexico.

bicicletaspedromartinez.com

facebook.com/Bicicletaspedromartinez

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/26T2pcVZVDWvn91k8



Official (Translated) Spin:

Our Mission is to help our local, national, and foreign clients enjoy the natural attractions, learn about the culture and gastronomy that this wonderful state of Oaxaca has in a very different ways.

Our Vision “Bicicletas Pedro Martínez” is a project that has no limits, we continue to grow not neglecting the values ​​that distinguish us every time we have modern equipment such as bicycles and vehicles appropriate for each route that allows us to continue providing safety, comfort and therefore satisfaction to our clients. Our goal is to become a 100% profitable company that ensures our future.

Colibri Award (2009)

Pedro Martinez wins the 2009 Colibri Ecotourism Award.

Born in El Cabrito la Hermita Ejutla de Crespo, Pedro was raised in the Oaxacan countryside.

Pedro won the state sports award in 1985. He was a member of the national road cycling team from 1985 to 1988. In 1991 he participated in the Duatlón World Championship in California.

Pedro opened his business in 1988 and after three years of running a cycling store began operating tours in 1991.

“Visitors would come to Oaxaca and want to rent a bicycle and they’d look for me,” Pedro recalls. “Then a tour operator friend from Ottawa suggested that I offer tours. This idea sparked my interest and helped developed the confidence needed to develop tours.”

Pedro credits a number of international contacts for the help needed in making his operation a success. These include Austin – Lehman Adventures (USA), Solana Tours (Mexico) and Joker Tours (Belgium).

Inclusion in the Lonely Planet Guidebook has also been important. “Being featured in Lonely Planet has been an honor,” Martinez added. “Foreigners coming to Oaxaca trust this book and feel a sense of security with the operations listed. I am very grateful to the publisher for a book that truly understands how to assist travelers to understand Mexico.”

Pedro also has been an active participant in the tourism fairs hosted by Planeta.com in Oaxaca since 2001.

By giving Pedro the award in 2009, the Colibri Ecotourism Award draws attention to rich natural and cultural diversity in Mexico. Pedro works with weavers in Teotitlan del Valle (where last year’s Colibri Ecotourism winner Gerhard Buttner taught English classes) – and integrates cultural elements on his bike rides.

This ‘out of the box’ thinking still defies the traditional silo thinking as it does not fit with interior organization chart. Pedro added that he had ideas on how to make all of this work better and he’s been doing just that. By working the artisans off the beaten track, he’s been able to bring in much needed income to rural villages. It’s this type of leadership that the Colibri Ecotourism Award recognizes.

An interesting note is how Pedro has worked with his nephews in developing Web 2.0 channels including Flickr — http://flickr.com/photos/bicicletaspedro — and YouTube — http://www.youtube.com/user/PedroMartinezBikes

Pedro even started his own Flickr Group called Si Más Bicicletas to which cycling fans are cordially invited to share pictures

http://www.flickr.com/groups/simasbicicletas

Testimonials

Pedro has managed to impressively blend his love for cycling with his obvious enthusiasm for his home, Oaxaca. He is a perfect example of understanding visitors and understanding the place he hosts them in, from the environment to the people. Pedro goes out of his way to make tours unique, as is so beautifully exemplified by his positive interaction with Teotitlan weavers (and I have heard first-hand how highly he is regarded there). An excellent choice for the Colibri award.

– Gerhard Buttner, Colibri Ecotourism Award Winner, 2008

We have been working with Pedro Martinez for several years and he always does an excellent job involving the local communities. His company is well prepared and it’s a lot of fun traveling with them. Pedro provides a unique program and very good equipment and service.

– Claudia Schurr, Tierraventura

Workshops

Planeta.com