World Penguin Day is April 25. Hashtag: #WorldPenguinDay

Penguins (order Sphenisciformes, family Spheniscidae) are a group of aquatic, flightless birds. They live almost exclusively in the Southern Hemisphere, with only one species, the Galapagos penguin, found north of the equator. Highly adapted for life in the water, penguins have countershaded dark and white plumage, and their wings have evolved into flippers. Most penguins feed on krill, fish, squid and other forms of sea life caught while swimming underwater. They spend about half of their lives on land and half in the oceans. – Wikipedia

Recommended Listening

Penguin – There was a time when no one really cared much about penguins – in the Age of Exploration Europeans slaughtered them for food and oil. But since stories about the human-like characteristic of penguins started appearing in newspapers, and later in films, the penguin has become one of the planet’s most loved creatures.

Little Penguins – Off Track explores the Little Penguin (Eudyptula minor) colony on Bowen Island.

Headlines

Penguins may be adorable but they’re also vicious killers

Climate Change Is Directly Responsible for Killing Baby Penguins

Who Doesn’t Like Penguins? Introducing the PLOS ONE Marine Megafauna Collection

Elsewhere on the Web

penguins.cl

penguin.net.nz

antarcticconnection

capetown.travel

How to draw … penguins

http://www.penguins.org.au– @PhillipIslandNP

https://penguinlifelines.wordpress.com – @penguinlifeline

Embedded Tweets

The world's smallest penguin lives in Australia & New Zealand. The Little Penguin (or Fairy Penguin) is only 33 cm (13 in) tall. Image: Henry Constantine Richter from John Gould's "The Birds of Australia", 1848 #SciArt https://t.co/XazBl7N1pE via @BioDivLibrary @SILibraries pic.twitter.com/4p2qPV84dE — BHL Australia (@bhl_au) January 14, 2020

Happy Penguin Awareness Day! Know your penguins! There are 18 different species; all are found in the Southern Hemisphere, though the Galapagos lives near the Equator. The Emperor is the tallest at more than 1m. Many species are threatened or endangered #PenguinAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/ixfMemtbSS — The Antarctic Report (@AntarcticReport) January 19, 2018

Twitter

@SANCCOB

Wikipedia

Penguin

Planeta.com