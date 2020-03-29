Buzzwords

Phenology = the study of cyclic and seasonal natural phenomena, especially in relation to climate and plant and animal life

Phenology is the recording of the natural calendar—the arrival times of various migrating birds, lake ice-outs, blooming dates of wildflowers, harvest times for crops, and tree leaves changing color in the fall are all events that help us understand the pulse of the landscape. – North House Folk School

2020 Webinars

Learn about Indigenous and Western approaches to #phenology in our webinar series hosted through @USFWSNCTC's Conservation Science Series. Topics will cover migration, climate adaptation & invasive species. Next one Tues Mar 10th at 1 pm EDT. Register at https://t.co/jrroCmg0zw — USA National Phenology Network (@USANPN) February 25, 2020

Elsewhere on the Web

The USA National Phenology Network consists of a National Coordinating Office (NCO), thousands of volunteer observers and many partners, including research scientists, resource managers, educators, and policy-makers.

Spring Phenology in the Field: Wildflowers and Beyond – Join Jim Gilbert for a hands-on exploration of spring phonological events on the North Shore. We’ll go into the field to observe what’s happening in a variety of habitats, including wildflower and other plant identification, as well as observation of birds, insects and the water. Since long-term phenology monitoring helps us keep track of the changing world, the events that we observe and record during this class will be compared with several years in the past. Jim will get you started with your own phenology journal or list of nature’s happenings, which will draw you deeper into a relationship with the environment.

Embedded Tweets

USA-NPN staff are working from home and also tracking backyard phenology! Here is a pineneedle milkweed in bloom and a honeybee observed by Outreach Coordinator Erin Posthumus in Tucson & entered into #NaturesNotebook! Track your own backyard phenology at https://t.co/NSCejgD3Dd pic.twitter.com/n5w2B2GgSk — USA National Phenology Network (@USANPN) March 17, 2020

Spring leaf out continues to spread up the country, over 3 weeks earlier than a long-term average (1981-2010) in some locations. Charlottesville, VA is 24 days early, Knoxville, TN is 20 days early, Portland, OR and Seattle, WA are 10 days early. https://t.co/r8p4IJwy6z pic.twitter.com/CXNrlemydm — USA National Phenology Network (@USANPN) February 10, 2020

This is the most attentive I've ever been as a #NaturesNotebook #phenology observer! pic.twitter.com/lGM1D0c4Q3 — Theresa Crimmins (@TheresaCrimmins) March 29, 2020

Wikipedia

