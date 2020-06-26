Planeta Live, July 2020

Poster
Announcement: Planeta.com’s next public zoom will be Friday, July 3, 10:30am Mexico, 8:30am Pacific – will transmission on Planeta’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/planetadotcom – and later uploaded to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ronmader/videos.
For those who miss the livestream, we will hold watch parties the following week.
Among the topics for discussion:
Participants’ status report during the covid19 pandemic
Mexico’s reduced budget for the environmental ministries
Mexico tourism / ecotourism
Starting time around the world
Requests for On Camera Participants
Let Ron know if you would like to participate on camera via Zoom. If so, we’ll start the private chat at 10am Mexico, 8am Pacific to test things out.
Requests for Viewers
Ask questions.
Please positive encouragement to the other participants.
Let us know if there are other online resources, documents, webinars, events of interest to Planeta.com readers/viewers.
The Facilitor’s Facilitator
A big thanks to Jennifer Morfin for guiding and facilitating the conversation on Zoom and Facebook.
Reading List
What are the conversations we need to be having?
Don’t be racist
Urgent Call from Mexico
Eat Travel and Live Together during COVID19
Mexico: Comer, viajar y convivir. Covid-19 (Eat, travel and live together. Covid-19)
Mexico Ecotourism
Socialising Tourism
Nature Tracks
15th Biodiversity COP Delayed until 2021
Quaranstreaming
Meditation
Zoom
Planeta