Planeta Live, July 2020

Announcement: Planeta.com’s next public zoom will be Friday, July 3, 10:30am Mexico, 8:30am Pacific – will transmission on Planeta’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/planetadotcom – and later uploaded to YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ronmader/videos.

For those who miss the livestream, we will hold watch parties the following week.

Among the topics for discussion:

Participants’ status report during the covid19 pandemic

Mexico’s reduced budget for the environmental ministries

Mexico tourism / ecotourism

Starting time around the world

Requests for On Camera Participants

Let Ron know if you would like to participate on camera via Zoom. If so, we’ll start the private chat at 10am Mexico, 8am Pacific to test things out.

Requests for Viewers

The Facilitor’s Facilitator

A big thanks to Jennifer Morfin for guiding and facilitating the conversation on Zoom and Facebook.

