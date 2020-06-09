Platinum Rule: Do unto others as they would like to have you do unto them.

How do we champion conscious travel, responsible travel, ecotourism? How do we encourage collaboration in maturing social movements?

Perhaps one way to start is by following the Platinum Rule: Do unto others as they would like to have you do unto them.

Instead of treating people how WE want to be treated, what if we were to treat others how THEY want to be treated?

How this works: Ask others what they want and treat them accordingly. Locals know their needs and their priorities.

The Platinum Rule demands meaningful consultation and conversations, particularly among those who wish to help and the people they they are assisting.

We need opportunities for broad and deep discussion in which we can ask one another how to be mutually supportive and the Platinum Rule is a great way forward.

Quotes

The Golden Rule is a decent ethical principle, but it could be even better. ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’ presumes that others enjoy what you enjoy. But that’s wrong. There are many things you’d like to have done unto you that others would either despise or be bored by. Here’s a new, improved formulation, which we call the Platinum Rule: Do unto others as they would like to have you do unto them.

– Rob Brezsny, Free Will Astrology

Planeta.com