Play = Engage in activity for enjoyment and recreation rather than a serious or practical purpose

Quotes

Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning. But for children play is serious learning. Play is really the work of childhood.

– Fred Rogers

Embedded Tweets

School playground equipment in the year 1900. pic.twitter.com/xgsLBPfE6Q — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) November 5, 2017

Videos



Planeta.com